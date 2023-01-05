Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Thursday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today for their second full practice of the final week of the 2022-23 season. The team is now preparing for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Sam Howell has been named the starter, and will get his first regular season snaps in the NFL in the last game of his rookie season.

Ten players didn’t practice today, down from the season-high eleven from yesterday. Antonio Gibson(foot/knee) was placed on IR this morning and replaced on the roster by Jaret Patterson. Montez Sweat was listed with an illness yesterday, but returned to practice today. Today’s new edition to the injury report was LB Nathan Gerry who has caught the bug that has been hitting several Washington players.

DNP

DT Jonathan Allen - Still missing practice after suffering a hyperextended knee last week.

DE James Smith-Williams - Has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since leaving the 49ers game with a head injury. Was doing agility work today for the first time since that game.

LB Jamin Davis - Davis misses another practice with a knee injury.

LB Nathan Gerry - Added today with an illness

S Kam Curl - Missed the last two games with an ankle injury. Was at practice today, but not working with the team.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Returned from a mid-ankle sprain two weeks ago, but reaggravated it and sat vs the Browns. Was also doing agility work on the side field.

G Andrew Norwell - Was not at practice today, and is listed with a new hip injury.

G Saahdiq Charles - Remains in the concussion protocol.

RT Cornelius Lucas - Misses another practice with a new ankle injury.

RB Brian Robinson - Another missed practice with a knee injury.

Full

DE Montez Sweat - Back at practice after missing yesterday with an illness

IR

RB Antonio Gibson - Placed on IR due to the knee sprain he suffered vs the 49ers

Not listed

DE Chase Young - He has played the last two games, and now has no injury designation.

TE Curtis Hodges - The UDFA TE was designated to return from IR(thigh) two weeks ago, which opened his 21-day window to practice with the team before they shut him down for the year or activate him to the 53-man roster. Washington will have to use or lose the rookie for the season.

TE Armani Rogers - Washington’s other UDFA TE was designated to return to practice last week.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields - Rookie CB was also designated to return to practice last week.