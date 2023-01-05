Washington Roster Update: Antonio Gibson to IR; Jaret Patterson signed from the practice squad

The Washington Commanders are shutting Antonio Gibson down for the season with one game left to play. He had been dealing with an ankle injury, but then suffered a knee sprain two weeks ago against the San Francisco 49ers. He was inactive last week when Washington lost to the Cleveland Browns, and has now been placed on injured reserve.

Gibson went from being Washington’s RB1 last season, to losing that job to rookie Brian Robinson and starting his secondary role with the team as a kick returner, to reclaiming RB1 after Robinson was shot twice during an attempted carjacking. When Robinson came back, and regained his preseason form, he was the driving force in Washington’s running game, and Gibson’s touches dropped.

His 2022-23 ends with 546 rushing yards and 3 TDs on the ground. He also added 353 receiving yards and 2 TDs through the air. He never broke that big kickoff return for a touchdown like he thought he was capable of, but he had 21 returns for 486 yards(23.1 yards/return). Gibson now goes into the offseason to heal up, and he is now eligible to start talks on a potential contract extension.

Gibson’s roster spot was filled by signing second-year RB Jaret Patterson from the team’s practice squad. He was elevated last week and active against the Browns. Patterson returned 3 kickoffs for 70 yards(23.3 yards/return). He saw a lot more action last season after being signed as an undrafted free agent, and an immediate fan favorite. Patterson had 68 rushes for 266 yards and scored 2 rushing TDs, and another 73 yards receiving.

Reggie Bonnafon has been signed to the practice squad to fill Patterson’s spot. He was signed to a Reserve/Future contract in January, but was released in late August. Bonnafon was formerly with the Carolina Panthers, and seems like nothing more than a familiar face for Ron Rivera and crew to throw a one week payday to.