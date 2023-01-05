Should the Commanders Re-Sign Linebacker Cole Holcomb?

Cole Holcomb was on his way to a career year - that is until a foot injury derailed his season. The fourth-year linebacker had racked up 69 total tackles (37 solo), one for a loss and one pass defended in six and a half games played before being injured. The defense, which started out on a very rough note, had just begun to turn the corner and was beginning to play up to expectations before he left the lineup.

Washington went through a very nice stretch against lesser competition where their defense was rolling, however it became evident later in the season, when that level of competition got tougher, that our back-ups were not getting the job done. This was magnified even more with the loss of Kam Curl, who often played down in the box with Holcomb and Jamin Davis.

The 6’1” 240lb former fifth round pick out of the University of North Carolina is set to become a free agent when the new league year starts in March. Holcomb, who will turn 27 at the end of July, is a productive player, but he’s not yet reached that next level as a linebacker. However, his age, athleticism and past production will likely vault his AAY into the $5M per year range.

The question here is will Washington want to go younger and cheaper through the NFL draft with a player selected somewhere after the first round or take a more proven commodity in free agency.

Some current linebackers who are set to become free agents in 2023 are listed below:

- Roquan Smith (26)

- Tremaine Edmonds (25)

- Leighton Vander Esch (27)

- Devin Bush (24)

- Deion Jones (28)

- Rashaan Evans (27)

- Mack Wilson (25)

- Kwon Alexander (28)

- Jayon Brown (28)

- Troy Reeder (28)

I think Holcomb is a good player, but the foot injury and his past production will have to be taken into effect when considering a potential new contract. Another question is do we just want “good” at the position or would the staff (whoever it may be) like to make a run at a bigger-named, higher-impact player?

That begs another question - will the current staff be retained? If they are, Jack and Ron may lean towards the player they feel knows their system and is comfortable in it. If a new staff is brought in, they may want their guys - ones who they feel may better fit their defensive philosophy.