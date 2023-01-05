All aTwitter: 5 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Week 18 is set#DALvsWAS | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/EaR8ks8Wcv— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 2, 2023
Isn't this one of the games they marked before the season isn't it like a white out game or something— Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) January 4, 2023
and the retirement of jersey number 9— Chico stan (@rtcwon) January 4, 2023
The Commanders are 0-6 at home in December and January under Ron Rivera.— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 5, 2023
Washington has a -77 point differential. pic.twitter.com/1zEouxhv3A
missing from practice: RB Brian Robinson, RB Antonio Gibson, DT Jon Allen, CB Benjamin ST-Juste, S Kam Curl, LB Jamin Davis, G Andrew Norwell and OL Saahdiq Charles, RT Cornelius Lucas, DE James Smith-Williams.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 4, 2023
QB Sam Howell will start on Sunday pic.twitter.com/Ec7oYMKwtY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 4, 2023
QB1, 2022 season version 3.0 pic.twitter.com/b69jhLyvC0— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 4, 2023
Almost unbelievably, this is the 5th straight year the Commanders will have started at least three different QB’s in the same season https://t.co/PPURtQlu6Y— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) January 4, 2023
Rivera cited Chris Paul among the young players he wants to take a look at this week (along with some tight ends and defensive backs). https://t.co/9qMzAfnFTr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 4, 2023
This by Brian Robinson Jr. postgame on Sun. & his body language while saying it was very telling. It's already been said & but as gravedressing begins on this @Commanders season, the QB choice wasn't the right one for a must win against a team with nothing to play for!#dullenergy pic.twitter.com/IuehZTwnLj— Lou Holder (@HolderSports) January 4, 2023
With @Sam4TR talking about Sam Howell’s first start. What it means. Potential impact? Tough 1st D to face. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/2e0fEWz5z3— John Keim (@john_keim) January 5, 2023
My new top QBs since '91— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 4, 2023
Rypien
Johnson
Cousins
Smith
Green
Campbell
RG3
Frerotte
Brunell
Heinicke
Gannon
Grossman
McCoy
McNabb
Banks
K. Allen
Hostetler
Wentz
Shuler
George
Ramsey
Friesz
Collins
Matthews
Gilbert
Hassel...
Conklin
Johnson
Keenum
Wuerffel
Haskins
Fitz
Sanchez
Beck
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders says cheerio ol’ bean to Dan Snyder. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/ZNZbOsg3I3— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 4, 2023
Zac Taylor said Sean McDermott's first words when he met with him and officials on the field was, "I need to be at the hospital with Damar and I shouldn't be coaching this game."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 4, 2023
The #Bills have released CB Xavier Rhodes.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 4, 2023
#Ravens QB Lamar Jackson once again did not practice today. Asked about his status, HC John Harbaugh said: "I’m just going to leave all that stuff alone and focus on the game and have the guys ready for the game."— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 4, 2023
Today marks 31 days since Lamar suffered his knee injury.
It’s been a month since Lamar Jackson suffered a sprained PCL and he still isn’t practicing.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) January 5, 2023
While mild PCL injuries can heal in 2-3 weeks, a moderate sprain can take 5+ weeks. It isn’t a huge surprise that he isn’t ready yet #Ravens
With the Dolphins preparing to be without Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater dealing with a dislocated pinkie, Miami is signing veteran QB Mike Glennon to its practice squad, per source.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 4, 2023
McDaniel, asked about signing QB Mike Glennon: "I like his first name."— Andrew Siciliano (@AndrewSiciliano) January 4, 2023
"He reminds of myself with his physical appearance."
McDaniel is 5'9".
Glennon is 6'7"
#Bears QB Justin Fields has been ruled out for Week 18 with a hip injury. He reported soreness on Monday morning and was sent for an MRI, which showed a strain.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) January 4, 2023
The #Bears will start Nathan Peterman on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings. Justin Fields' season is over due to a hip injury.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 4, 2023
Justin Fields will miss Week 18 with a hip injury, per HC Matt Eberflus— PFF (@PFF) January 4, 2023
He falls just 63 yards short of the QB rushing record pic.twitter.com/cRox0X4wlJ
With the emergence of newly signed WR TY Hilton, the #Cowboys are releasing WR James Washington, source said. He’s healthy and has played in two games this year for Dallas. He heads to waivers and could be claimed.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023
DeAndre Carter spent a year as a substitute teacher, wondering if he'd be signed again by an NFL team. Now he's been a catalyst to a special teams turnaround for the Chargers. https://t.co/EAzT8v66d2— Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) January 4, 2023
WR Davante Adams Says He's Sticking With Raiders Despite QB Change https://t.co/YfhTz3fACw pic.twitter.com/OI9FjbWuZr— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 5, 2023
Cardinals Likely To Fire Kliff Kingsbury https://t.co/Dyea17Bc3b pic.twitter.com/fzQa1suqPT— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 4, 2023
Kayvon Thibodeaux acting like he doesn’t know Jeff Saturday— Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) January 5, 2023
either this is a dumb act or he’s an idiot pic.twitter.com/HGXMoV3DZo
Chiefs Activated WR Mecole Hardman, Waived OT Geron Christian https://t.co/r5Bn8Wxd8J #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/ge2yDUXei3— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 5, 2023
Carson Wentz May Be Finished in the NFL—Even As a Backup - Sports Illustrated https://t.co/oxRqVQDYxs— Chris Freeman (@ChrisFreeman531) January 3, 2023
Former Washington WR Henry Ellard and LB London Fletcher, both first-time semifinalists, did not make the final round for 2023.https://t.co/I8Osf6Bs2J— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 5, 2023
Semifinalists who came up short: Steve Smith Sr., Anquan Boldin, Fred Taylor, Hines Ward, James Harrison, London Fletcher, Vince Wilfork, Robert Mathis, Rodney Harrison, Jahri Evans, Ricky Watters, Henry Ellard & Eric Allen.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 5, 2023
Only 5 out of the 15 finalists below will get in. https://t.co/P6IWsojWyX
Looking out at this draft, the question isn’t who goes first. Texans are def going QB. It’s how much do the Bears want for their pick? And not if a team will pay up, but how many teams will pay up?— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 5, 2023
