Sam Howell Presser: I’ve worked my whole life to get to where I am right now; I’m going to go try to win a game

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera named rookie Sam Howell the starting QB after practice today. There was a report this morning that veteran Taylor Heinicke would get the start, with Howell getting playing time in relief. That was met with immediate criticism, and Rivera said he spoke with several people before coming to the decision to starting the 5th round rookie, and let him get his first regular season snaps in the NFL.

Howell is excited for the opportunity to start and play in his first real game in the league. He has learned a lot from being the 3rd string QB to start the season, and then dressing on game days as the backup to Taylor Heinicke. Howell wants to win his first game, and every game, he plays in the NFL, and is excited for his first opportunity against the Cowboys this weekend.

He took first team reps in practice today for the first time, which let the world know that Rivera had changed his mind after the public wasn’t happy with the leak about Howell getting mopup duty in a meaningless game. Today was the first time that the rookie QB got the opportunity to throw the ball to starting WRs Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel. He said he had the opportunity to work with last year’s 1st round pick Jahan Dotson during rookie mini-camp, but it was great to work with Washington’s other two starting wide receivers.

Sam Howell

LIVE: QB Sam Howell speaks to the media https://t.co/kVUjwQgswv — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 4, 2023

Excited to play this season:

Sam Howell said he is excited to play this weekend and feels like he’s learned so much this season — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 4, 2023

Successful start:

Sam Howell on what will make a successful first start: "To win. ... This is the biggest game of my life. ... I don't take any games for granted." — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 4, 2023

Working with Terry McLaurin and Curtis Samuel:

Howell on getting to work with Terry and Curtis pic.twitter.com/gY70moOE0R — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 4, 2023

Developing as a 3rd string rookie:

Howell said he appreciated how much he loved football by taking the backseat to Taylor and Carson. Thought midway through the year that his development has come a long way — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 4, 2023

Taylor Heinicke

Potential last game with Washington:

Terry McLaurin

Damar Hamlin:

Terry McLaurin on Damar Hamlin: “You never want to see a situation like that happen. … As athletes we know the risk we take when we put the helmet on, you just never think it’s going to come to that.” — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 4, 2023

Missing the playoffs:

Kendall Fuller:

Damar Hamlin: