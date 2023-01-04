 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Ron Rivera Presser: Sam Howell will start vs the Dallas Cowboys

Howell season

By Scott Jennings
/ new

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera opened up his post-practice presser by saying they are thinking of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin who suffered a cardiac event on Monday night. Sam Howell will start in the season finale vs the Dallas Cowboys. It was reported this morning that Taylor Heinicke would start, but Howell would play at some point during the game. This was met with criticism online, and Washington let John Keim know that that QB lineup wasn’t finalized.

During the part of today’s practice that was open to media, Sam Howell was getting the first team reps, followed by Taylor Heinicke, and then Carson Wentz finished the rotation. Rivera has now confirmed that the rookie from North Carolina will get his first regular season snaps in the NFL as the started vs the Dallas Cowboys.

Damar Hamlin:

Sam Howell will start vs the Dallas Cowboys:

Howell’s excited for his first start:

Howell’s progress since training camp:

Howell taking first team reps at practice today:

Taylor Heinicke:

Chris Paul:

Starters playing a full game vs the Cowboys:

3rd year progress as Washington’s head coach:

Carson Wentz:

Dan Snyder involved in the QB decision?:

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know for the Week 18 game

View all 9 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...