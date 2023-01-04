Washington Commanders Practice Updates: Sam Howell gets first team reps, followed by Taylor Heinicke

News came out this morning that Taylor Heinicke would start the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, but rookie QB Sam Howell would also get some playing time. This plan was met with a lot of criticism online after it was reported. Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz last week in a must-win game for the Commanders who were eliminated from the playoffs later that afternoon. Washington let John Keim know that that QB lineup wasn’t finalized.

Today’s practice opened up with Sam Howell getting first team reps, followed by Taylor Heinicke, then 3rd string QB Carson Wentz. This rotation continued through practice, but during individuals, Howell was throwing to the starting WRs, while Heinicke was throwing to everyone else. Washington will likely make their QB decision known when Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice, but that could change throughout the week.

Practice Updates

Sam Howell gets 1st team reps:

Howell gets the first reps in practice pic.twitter.com/3wtpBDUrlh — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 4, 2023

Sam Howell is throwing to the likes of Terry, Curtis and Dotson in this drill (aka the starting receivers) pic.twitter.com/vi2TCF8O3I — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 4, 2023

Here’s Jahan Dotson making a nice snag from Sam Howell pic.twitter.com/dcMu3EAYTA — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 4, 2023

QB rotation:

So the QB rotation is mixed. First couple throws Howell took the first rep. Next couple Heinicke took the first rep. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 4, 2023

Sam Howell and Taylor Heinicke pic.twitter.com/L6RrYl4AAg — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 4, 2023

In individual drills, Sam Howell is throwing to Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel, Dyami Brown and Jahan Dotson.



Taylor Heinicke is throwing to the other receivers. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 4, 2023

Heinicke rotating for snaps:

Heinicke taking snaps pic.twitter.com/OKOicptS4G — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 4, 2023

Missing RBs:

No Brian Robinson or Antonio Gibson at practice — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 4, 2023

Missing Jonathan Allen:

Don’t see Jonathan Allen at practice either. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 4, 2023

Missing DBs:

Don’t see Kam Curl or Benjamin St-Juste at practice. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 4, 2023

Missing OLs:

Don’t see Andrew Norwell or Saahdiq Charles with the offensive line. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 4, 2023

Charles Leno Jr. is out here but not practicing. Possible vet day? — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 4, 2023

missing from practice: RB Brian Robinson, RB Antonio Gibson, DT Jon Allen, CB Benjamin ST-Juste, S Kam Curl, LB Jamin Davis, G Andrew Norwell and OL Saahdiq Charles, RT Cornelius Lucas, DE James Smith-Williams. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 4, 2023

Missing Jamin Davis:

LB Jamin Davis is not practicing. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 4, 2023

Chris Paul sighting!:

Looks like Chris Paul getting starting O Line work at left guard. Cosmi back at right tackle. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 4, 2023

