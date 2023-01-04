 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Washington Commanders Practice Updates: Sam Howell gets first team reps, followed by Taylor Heinicke

Sam Howell season

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: Washington Commanders Rookie Minicamp Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

News came out this morning that Taylor Heinicke would start the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, but rookie QB Sam Howell would also get some playing time. This plan was met with a lot of criticism online after it was reported. Heinicke was benched for Carson Wentz last week in a must-win game for the Commanders who were eliminated from the playoffs later that afternoon. Washington let John Keim know that that QB lineup wasn’t finalized.

Today’s practice opened up with Sam Howell getting first team reps, followed by Taylor Heinicke, then 3rd string QB Carson Wentz. This rotation continued through practice, but during individuals, Howell was throwing to the starting WRs, while Heinicke was throwing to everyone else. Washington will likely make their QB decision known when Ron Rivera speaks to the media after practice, but that could change throughout the week.

Practice Updates

Sam Howell gets 1st team reps:

QB rotation:

Heinicke rotating for snaps:

Missing RBs:

Missing Jonathan Allen:

Missing DBs:

Missing OLs:

Missing Jamin Davis:

Chris Paul sighting!:

Eric Stokes:

In This Stream

Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know for the Week 18 game

View all 9 stories

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...