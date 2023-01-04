Washington Roster Updates: Linebacker moves and a guard is activated

The Washington Commanders announced several moves before the start of today’s practice. LB De’Jon ‘Scoota’ Harris was signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad last week and only played eight special teams snaps in Sunday’s loss to Cleveland. There has been no word on the nature of the injury that has ended Harris’s season.

Washington signed LB Nathan Gerry from the practice squad to fill Harris’s spot on the 53-man roster. Gerry has been elevated from the practice squad three times since being signed on November 3rd. Players are only able to be elevated from the practice squad three times this year before they have to be signed to the full roster. Gerry has only played special teams for the Commanders this year, playing 55 snaps.

Ferrod Gardner was signed to the practice squad, filling the open spot from Nate Gerry. He was an undrafted free agent signing out of Louisiana-Lafayette last year. He didn’t make the team, but was selected by the D.C. Defenders in Sunday’s XFL Supplemental Draft.

Nolan Laufenberg was an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL draft. He play college ball for Air Force, and was signed by the Denver Broncos. He didn’t make the team, but signed with Washington’s practice squad on 9/28/21. He was signed to a Reserve/Future contract after that season, and he landed back on the practice squad after final cuts. Laufenberg was placed on the Reserve/Practice Squad Injured list on 9/21/22. He has been activated from that list, and is now back on the practice squad. There was one additional spot open when David Bada was signed from the PS last week.