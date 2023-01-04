Taylor Heinicke expected to start vs Cowboys; Rookie Sam Howell will also get playing time

The Carson Wentz experiment appears to finally be over. The results were a 2-5 record that cost two 3rd round picks and $28 million in cap space. The collateral damage was patchwork, bargain offensive line, lack of depth on defense, and a permanent stain on Ron Rivera' reputation.

Wentz got the start last week against the Cleveland Browns in a must-win game and led team to a 24-10 loss while throwing three interceptions. Rivera said he had to watch the tape and talk with the coaches before making a decision on the start for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys.

Jeremy Fowler is reporting that Taylor Heinicke, who went 5-3-1 as a starter this season, will get his 10th start of the season. Rookie QB Sam Howell will also be active and is expected to get some playing time at some point during the game. Washington has been eliminated from playoff contention, and while Ron Rivera said the team will be playing to win, they also want to evaluate some of the younger players on the roster. The Cowboys are playing for a chance to win the NFC East division title, and also have a slight chance to get the #1 seed in the NFC.

Many fans were calling for Sam Howell to get the start in what is a meaningless game for the team. It looks like Rivera's plan is to start the veteran Heinicke, while keeping the rookie Howell on the sidelines until the game starts to get out of reach. The Cowboys opened the week as 6 1/2 point favorites, but that line has dropped to 5 1/2.