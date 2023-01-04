Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders Wednesday Injury Report

The Washington Commanders returned to the practice field today for their first full practice of the final week of the 2022-23 season. The team is now preparing for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Sam Howell has been named the starter, and will get his first regular season snaps in the NFL in the last game of his rookie season.

Eleven players didn’t practice today, and Washington could be shutting several of them down for the season. Their top two RBs [Antonio Gibson(foot/knee), Brian Robinson(knee)] were out, leaving Jonathan Williams, Jaret Patterson, and Alex Armah getting reps in the backfield. Jonathan hyperextended his knee vs the Browns, and will likely not play Sunday. DE James Smith-Williams and G Saahdiq Charles remain in the concussion protocol and are also likely done for the season. Two of the Commanders top DBs continue to deal with ankle injuries that could put them on the shelf until next offseason(CB Benjamin St-Juste, S Kam Curl).

DNP

DT Jonathan Allen - Suffered what Ron Rivera described as a hyperextended knee vs the Browns last week.

DE James Smith-Williams - Left the 49ers game with a head injury and missed last week’s game. He remains in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

DE Montez Sweat - Sweat has an illness and did not practice. Several Washington players have missed practice over the last few weeks with an illness that usually last a day or two.

LB Jamin Davis - Davis missed today’s practice and is listed with a knee injury.

S Kam Curl - An ankle injury kept him out of the last two games. Ron Rivera said that an MRI revealed something else, but there haven’t been any updates since.

CB Benjamin St-Juste - Returned from a mid-ankle sprain two weeks ago, but reaggravated it and sat vs the Browns.

G Andrew Norwell - Has been listed with a shoulder injury for weeks, and now shows up with a hip injury.

G Saahdiq Charles - Remains in the concussion protocol.

RT Cornelius Lucas - Added to this week’s injury report with an ankle injury.

RB Antonio Gibson - Suffered a sprain vs the 49ers. Listed with knee and foot injuries.

RB Brian Robinson - He has been listed with a quad injury the last three weeks, but has a knee injury listed today.

Not listed

DE Chase Young - He has played the last two games, and now has no injury designation.

TE Curtis Hodges - The UDFA TE was designated to return from IR(thigh) two weeks ago, which opened his 21-day window to practice with the team before they shut him down for the year or activate him to the 53-man roster. Washington will have to use or lose the rookie for the season.

TE Armani Rogers - Washington’s other UDFA TE was designated to return to practice last week.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields - Rookie CB was also designated to return to practice last week.