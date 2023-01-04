All aTwitter: 4 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Most of Washington’s draft class, other than Dotson and Robinson (and the injured Mathis) didn't play much or at all at their primary position this season. Chance on Sunday. Some practice-squad folk are also interesting re: 2023. https://t.co/73BAi7USEN — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 3, 2023

Jon Allen says he “would expect” to see Sam Howell this weekend but isn’t sure what will happen. “It would be a great opportunity.” Quotes via @JunksRadio — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 3, 2023

Al Bundy making jokes about Washington needing a QB.

From 1994. pic.twitter.com/H0ZNIo3DgA — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 3, 2023

Taylor Heinicke’s college coach on Facebook … pic.twitter.com/r963thMpnJ — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) January 3, 2023

I LOVE the "I told you so folks". https://t.co/zmTMS1cxr9 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 3, 2023

DL Daniel Wise, released from the Commanders roster last week, is signing with the Chiefs practice squad, according to a person familiar with the situation.



Wise played 17 games -- two starts -- over two seasons with Washington. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 3, 2023

Commanders new ownership odds. The Eghbali group is closing the gap significantly. Does Vegas know something we don't? pic.twitter.com/YMGCm4Exjj — Commanders Declassified Podcast (@DeclassifiedWft) January 3, 2023

Just spoke with Dorrian Glenn — Damar Hamlin’s uncle — who said his nephew is on a ventilator but he’s improved to 50% oxygen needed after being at 100%. He’s still sedated but main focus is recovering to breathe on his own & healing lungs.



Full interview on @nflnetwork: pic.twitter.com/lsCSrlrjKf — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) January 4, 2023

Every NFL team has a new profile pic in honor of Damar Hamlin. pic.twitter.com/rRtUBaXPvW — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 3, 2023

Was told that after the teams were brought back in to wait inside, QB Joe Burrow gathered the Bengals captains and they walked over as a group to the Bills' locker room to check on the Buffalo players.



In these sorts of situations, NFL players take care of each other. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 3, 2023

Damar Hamlin’s GoFundMe Page is nearly at $5.5M, with donations from endless NFL people. On these pages alone: Andy Dalton and his wife at $3K, Russell Wilson and his wife at $10K plus their charity, Tom Brady, Josh McDaniels, Commanders. On and on. https://t.co/cM1lhPv27c pic.twitter.com/SnLONebY2w — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 4, 2023

#NFL stadiums are better equipped for a medical emergency than just about any other place (aside from a hospital of course). https://t.co/eFjQtrw5wM — Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) January 3, 2023

For 15 years, he documented his life in photographs pic.twitter.com/Xg8RDUNKTd — Tansu YEĞEN (@TansuYegen) January 3, 2023

