All aTwitter: 31 January 2023

: v8lone pic.twitter.com/tfvUVVZyee— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) January 30, 2023
The NFL informed teams today that the 2023 salary cap will be a record $224.8 million per club, sources tell me and @RapSheet.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023
That’s up from $208.2 million in 2022, $182.5M in 2021 (COVID adjustment), 198.2M in 2020 and $188.2M in 2019.
What is your contract offer to Kam Curl?#HTTC pic.twitter.com/ZSpuCBOibL— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 30, 2023
Would be crazy not to tag Daron Payne at these prices. https://t.co/5E5s5kyVPW— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 30, 2023
You damn straight https://t.co/jcqUXCoGoS— All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) January 31, 2023
Kam Curl’s father is right. Nothing less than $80M for the star safety. Gotta keep Curl around long term.— Jordan Asri (@wshingtontoday) January 30, 2023
7th round gem, we have finally seemed to solve the safety problem with him and Darrick Forrest. https://t.co/UYRd8QFmmo
It's pretty wild that "linebacker" is now at a higher tender than "defensive end". And the scare quotes are very intentional.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 30, 2023
It's clear that both designations are being dominated by who's really getting paid at the top there, edge rushers.
It's good news for off ball linebackers and interior defensive linemen, who will be more likely to avoid getting tagged.— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 30, 2023
However, said it before and I'll say again, the CBA really needs to be amended to end this antiquity.
Mentioned here: Ron Rivera not expected at the Senior Bowl, I'm told. Same deal as last year. He attended other events pre-draft, of course.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 30, 2023
Martin Mayhew, Marty Hurney, and Eric Stokes among the Commanders' contingent set for Mobile. https://t.co/IHSgZW7UvZ
.@ochocinco was on @ClubShayShay and was asked about some of his favorite receivers. On the shortlist: Washington's @TheTerry_25 and @JahanDotson.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 31, 2023
“Now, if they can get some consistent QB play over there, they can make some noise.”https://t.co/seKZ4OU4XF pic.twitter.com/65MsVK4b69
While the attorneys general in DC (two lawsuits) and Maryland (settlement) have concluded their respective investigations into the Washington Commanders, a spokesperson for Virginia AG Jason Miyares tells @FOS that the office's probe remains ongoing.— A.J. Perez (@byajperez) January 30, 2023
The Commanders just announced the news we’ve all been waiting for: Major Tuddy will join Jonathan Allen, Terry McLaurin, Daron Payne, Jeremy Reaves and Tress Way at the Pro Bowl.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2023
IT’S OFFICIAL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 30, 2023
see you guys in Vegas pic.twitter.com/Iyo5AwLA1X
PLEASE explain to me why y’all have such a problem with Major Tuddy? You can’t even tell me WTF G-Wiz or the Philly Phanatic actually are. Get over your grown ass selves pic.twitter.com/8xs3HOUTNX— Breeze Butler (@CoachBreeze_) January 31, 2023
“It’s for the children” if you loved your children then you would raise them to be fans of a different team. https://t.co/ZzjveAPmA7— MrNobody (@MDBobz) January 30, 2023
Latest for a sale of the Washington Commanders is late March. https://t.co/h49dB2FX62— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 30, 2023
For our Fan of the Year @HogfarmerChris, it’s about much more than just football— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 30, 2023
Vote for Chris for NFL Fan of the Year ➡️ https://t.co/codsH6s9om pic.twitter.com/XQv3rnd4Lf
This thread is spot on. Too many people don't understand this. Yes it looks bad when a pass rusher reads it and beats a TE, but it's a big part of the play-action game and nobody notices when it works https://t.co/xPd5HJRfcb— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 30, 2023
#49ers QB Brock Purdy suffered a complete tear of the UCL in his throwing elbow and will undergo surgery, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 30, 2023
Purdy is getting second opinions, but the initial hope is he can undergo a repair — not reconstruction (AKA Tommy John) — and will be ready for training camp. pic.twitter.com/dFGQGpPALw
The #Chargers are hiring former #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore to be their new OC, per @RapSheet. Didn’t take long to find a new gig. He’ll team up with Justin Herbert and Co.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 30, 2023
DeMaco Ryans tells Broncos he is not interested. He was their third No. 1 choice.— Woody Paige (@woodypaige) January 30, 2023
The Broncos' owners are getting a quick education regarding the fact that running an NFL team is a lot tougher than buying and selling a shitload of household goods on a razor-thin margin.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 31, 2023
Here is a look at the regular season's "Average Time to Throw vs. Average Receiver Separation."— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) January 30, 2023
PIT, NYJ, and CAR have some of the longest times to throw, but the littlest amount of WR separation. What is going on in those offenses?#NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/38wLD6biY0
Is Aaron Rodgers going to the Jets? Lamar back in Baltimore? @JayGlazer answers your NFL Championship Weekend questions in this #AskGlazer pic.twitter.com/vtHUNTGtPg— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 30, 2023
ok but serious question isn't it weird for a not-for-profit with a very specific and limited customer base to pay for a pricey and incredibly untargeted ad like the naming rights to arrowhead? pic.twitter.com/7dfHDlJzZ5— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 30, 2023
Tony Romo went from "insightful, predictive announcer" to "Bob Saget narrating America's Home Videos" in two years— Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) January 30, 2023
Tony Romo… we need answers. pic.twitter.com/ToINn2CHFM— PJ Green (@PJGreenTV) January 30, 2023
