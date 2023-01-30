All aTwitter: 30 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Happy 40th anniversary to the greatest play in Redskins history. pic.twitter.com/0WwgCGciZI— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 30, 2023
The #Commanders have yet to hire an OC and one reason why: They’ve requested permission to interview #Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy and he’s emerged as a potential key candidate, sources say. He also was requested by the #Jets, #Titans and #Ravens for OC jobs.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 29, 2023
Pay attention to the lineage of the coaches being interviewed: ties to coaches like Andy Reid, Sean McVay, Kyle Shanahan. That matters in this search. Not a coincidence. Style of play; play callers worked for.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 29, 2023
Rex Ryan just said on ESPN to watch out for a Tom Brady/Sean Payton duo with the Washington Commanders.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 29, 2023
Wow. Wild.
Video posted by @byajperez pic.twitter.com/b4P0fmmPPA
Cowboys Parting Ways With OC Kellen Moore https://t.co/ghxigsWTry pic.twitter.com/rma9NaLv0U— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 29, 2023
Omg Trent Williams pic.twitter.com/BpfLjdBUqR— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 29, 2023
What a complete letdown of a game. The second Josh Johnson went down, it became tough to watch. NFL should implement 3rd QB option on game day asap. Can’t have games of this quality decided this way.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 29, 2023
Congrats to the Eagles. Roseman is great. Hurts is easy to root for.
If we're going to pull QBs for fear of concussion -- and we should -- maybe we need to go back to having 3 active QBs on game day for every team.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 29, 2023
49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was not happy with the roughing the kicker call that gave the Eagles a first down. pic.twitter.com/af2YHCEAzv— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 29, 2023
I saw a player beat his man and then held before getting shoved into the punter, but that’s just me I guess.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 29, 2023
Samaje Perine is playing more than Joe Mixon. They've split 14 touches almost down the middle.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 30, 2023
The Chiefs deserved to win that game.— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 30, 2023
But the officiating in that one was absolutely atrocious. Wrecked a great game. It's time for the NFL implement the SkyJudge, and deploy it aggressively, which is what a great majority of coaches want. You have the technology, guys. Use it.
Bengals LB Jermaine Pratt wasn't pleased with the late foul on Joseph Ossai, but what was Ossai supposed to do in that spot? If he pulls up, Patrick Mahomes may have kept on going. https://t.co/UR2y5exour— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2023
People on the timeline complaining about this penalty but you can't reach out your arms and shove a QB while he's 5 feet out of bounds, this will be a penalty 10000000% of the time pic.twitter.com/KNNcgsNG7S— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 30, 2023
Joseph Ossai -- the Bengals defender who shoved Patrick Mahomes while he was out of bounds to gift Kansas City field goal range to win the game -- is beside hismelf on the sideline. Visibly sobbing.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 30, 2023
Sports can be brutal. So hard to watch him in this state.
Cam Sample came over to console Joseph Ossai after Ossai had a costly penalty on the Chiefs' game-winning drive. Teammate. pic.twitter.com/0h1iOfAUo1— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 30, 2023
An emotional Jossph Ossai. His teammates continue to lift him up. pic.twitter.com/1rTAqvnO1s— Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) January 30, 2023
Let’s remember Joseph Ossai is 22 years old. He made a mistake. I feel awful for him. He will be haunted by this for the rest of his life. He needs support from teammates and fans. If we care about the mental health of pro athletes, this is a great chance to prove it.— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 30, 2023
I do think the league would be smart to introduce two tiers to late hits out of bounds, a 5-yarder and a 15-yarder, cuz that one vs. Mahomes was pretty benign. Make it like running into the kicker and roughing the kicker— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 30, 2023
The #Chiefs got two 3rd downs, got stopped twice, and refs still called another penalty to take it away.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 30, 2023
The league must really hates Cincy but come on, you're rigging NFL games now in front of everyone?
Pool report on the Chiefs’ replayed 3rd down: pic.twitter.com/U3yyCjAskn— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 30, 2023
This outfit would of course have been cited as the reason a Cam Newton-led team lost. https://t.co/AvY8vRXby8— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 30, 2023
Potential Washington target. https://t.co/NtwDOytbvh— Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) January 30, 2023
The LFL is wild— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 29, 2023
pic.twitter.com/U0JIYIzbGJ
