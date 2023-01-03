All aTwitter: 3 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
NFL suspending MNF between the Bills and Bengals— Jeff Skversky (@JeffSkversky) January 3, 2023
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was administered CPR and was taken to the hospital in Cincinnati after collapsing on the field #DamarHamlin
pic.twitter.com/BFTKKetNUF
The NFL says Damar Hamlin is in critical condition. pic.twitter.com/fhdZEwyE6Q— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 3, 2023
Update on Damar:— Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023
His vitals are back to normal and they have put him to sleep to put a breathing tube down his throat. They are currently running tests.
We will provide updates as we have them.
Source is me - His friend and marketing rep.— Jordon Rooney (@jordonr) January 3, 2023
Read this from Cleveland’s Reggie Ragland on his thoughts of Wentz vs. Heinicke…— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 1, 2023
“Like some of the guys I know on the team, they would’ve preferred Heinicke because he gets the ball out.”
Wow.
From @Raggs_No_Riches pic.twitter.com/fPNXWwQUs0
You all don't actually want the grades from yesterday, right?— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) January 2, 2023
PFF's highest graded Commanders from yesterday's loss:— Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) January 2, 2023
- Danny Johnson: 90.0
- Chase Young: 73.8
- John Bates: 71.1
Snaps vs. Browns: pic.twitter.com/OJvO6NGqfv— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2023
The Commanders held a 10-0 lead at Giants Stadium in the second quarter Week 13. Since that moment, Washington has been outscored 101 to 52. They havent won since.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 2, 2023
FedEx Field had a lot of empty seats yesterday. Tuddy got a chilly reception from the fans who were in attendance.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 2, 2023
We're likely to see many more empty seats with Sunday's game against the Cowboys. And it will likely be Dan Snyder's last game as owner.
The end of an error.
Quite a massive egg that was laid yesterday. @RealBramW and I discuss initial ramifications, especially about QB. Some decisions now easier. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/FGGimmF91v— John Keim (@john_keim) January 2, 2023
Instant reaction from me and Logan. That was an abysmal offensive performance and there is plenty of blame to go around in a season that is likely over. @1067theFan | @team980 | @AudacySports https://t.co/Qwxr1vW2AS— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) January 1, 2023
The overwhelming reaction to the Wentz trade at first was: This ain’t gonna work.— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 2, 2023
There were selling points — His arm! The weapons! His career is on the line!
That all turned out to be bluster. A desperate franchise took on a bad QB. Worst of all: We all pretty much knew it
Have to think Sam Howell plays Sunday. Can't start Wentz after yesterday's showing/ fan reaction (though not sure how a crowd made up of 80% Dallas fans will respond). Maybe Manders mimic 2020 Eagles by starting Heinicke in a game with playoff implications, then play the rookie.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 2, 2023
Washington Commanders Twitter right now is— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) January 1, 2023
This fan base is pissed and rightfully so.
Kind of telling on how the Dan Snyder era has gone that it's a very legitimate debate on whether that was a top-5 worst loss.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 2, 2023
Ron Rivera said he has not decided about a QB for Week 18. He said he'll meet with the coaches later today.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 2, 2023
Ron Rivera: "I know I made a little bit of a gaffe yesterday, not realizing that we could get knocked out of the playoffs, but to be honest with you, I never thought we would lose. I was anticipating winning, I was anticipating getting our game flexed to Sunday at 8:30 ..."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2023
Rivera said, "The toughest thing is solidifying the Qb 1 spot. That's something we'll continue working on. I was asked that question 8 or 9 weeks ago, what the difference was and that's the one position we have to solidify going forward."— John Keim (@john_keim) January 2, 2023
In Wks 7-12, when Washington went on a 5-1 run, it tied for the league's best turnover differential (5).— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2023
In Wks 13-17, when Washington went 0-3-1, it had the league's third-worst turnover differential (-6).
Unpopular opinion here, but Turner isn’t a terrible OC. He’s had 7 different starting QBs over 3 seasons. Managed to go 12-11-1 over last 2 years with Heinicke running the offense— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 3, 2023
He’s not the best OC in the league, there’s legit criticism to be had, but he’s not horrific either https://t.co/6L9ertBDt9
Think he has tendencies that he doesn’t always manage to break well. Think his philosophy of using millions of formations/motions to disguise same handful of concepts can lead to offense not being as diverse as it could be sometimes. Terminology of that system might be outdated— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 3, 2023
But to counter that, he has some fantastic run schemes. He was able to adjust on the fly to flip from a primarily zone based run scheme to fit Gibson to a primarily gap based run scheme to fit Robinson. Both had success this year. He typically gets a WR or two running open— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 3, 2023
So this might come across as a hot take, I understand that, but after watching the All-22 I don't think Wentz did too much different from what he did vs 49ers last week. I think the gameplan was just drastically different and didn't suit him— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 2, 2023
What he did well vs SF was using empty quick game to get ball out fast, throw over the blitz and then occasionally pick his shots with good matchups.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 2, 2023
Vs Browns, they went other way and tried to limit his variance with a run-heavy attack, at least for 1st 3 quarters
When allowed to play in same fashion as the 9ers game, Wentz hit 3&7 conversion from empty, got the flag on the shot to McLaurin on 3rd&9 empty set, hit Dotson on 3rd&17 empty set, hit Thomas on a 3rd&5 sail over a slot blitz, hit quick hitters to RB on 3rd&4 conversion— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 2, 2023
But that empty/quick game stuff was all 3rd down situations early on, usually after run game stuffed on 1st&2nd down. Didn't happen nearly often enough— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 2, 2023
This doesn't excuse Wentz. His job is to go out and execute the offense that was called, he obviously failed to do that. INTs were bad, really bad in some cases. But I'm not sure he was set up for success— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 2, 2023
The NFL theory is you have to limit Wentz' high varience by running the ball and taking as much off his plate as possible. Colts tried that last year, didn't work. I kinda feel like you need to go the other way, give him a chance to offset the negative plays with more explosives— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 2, 2023
Anyway, mostly irrelevant now. He's not the long term guy, and likely never was. Just throwing my random thoughts into the universe— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 2, 2023
NEW: Dan and Tanya Snyder listed England as their usual country of residence in an incorporation document that was filed in November for their London-based company.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2023
(w/ @MarkMaske and @lizclarketweet):https://t.co/9QbsWYEfgv
Not sure. The jet flew back from London on Saturday and then left Dulles again last night and landed in London this morning. So the jet came back to the DC area for something on Sunday. Maybe they meet with just Gibbs.— Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) January 2, 2023
Last night Dan Snyder's second jet (N904TS) flew from BWI to London (and his other jet N904DS is already too).— Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) December 19, 2022
You may think two jets to Europe is extravagant, but as a dad with two young kids about to fly for Christmas, I wish I had a separate jet for my 3 and 2 year old. pic.twitter.com/oc5DZPjc04
Yesterday, Dan Snyder's jet (N904DS) flew from London to Dulles Airport. pic.twitter.com/ynmjadapH8— Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) December 22, 2022
Last night, Dan Snyder's jet (N904DS) left Dulles and flew across the pond to London. Hopefully he takes the Lady S for a spin while Europe. Letting a 180 million dollar yacht go unused for months seems wasteful. I am happy to help put it to good use! pic.twitter.com/ySjHDuwKDU— Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) December 27, 2022
A statement of fact in this day and age: London receives roughly double the attendance for NFL games than Washington DC does.— SkinsDraft (@SkinsDraft) October 2, 2022
One day researches will call this type of once-unthinkable anomaly “The Dan Snyder Effect.” #MINvsNO #HTTC
Mike Vrabel announces that Josh Dobbs will start for the Titans in Saturday's game against the Jaguars for the AFC South title.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 2, 2023
Sam Ehlinger to start for Colts, Matt Ryan will be active as backup on Sunday. https://t.co/XzRSjIggHh— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 2, 2023
#Giants are locked into the 6th seed. There’s no reason to play starters more than a quarter. Daboll says this now but making sure Jones, Barkley, others are healthy for wild-card game should be his priority. If not, Joe Schoen has to tell him. https://t.co/UWJw6r7qnz— Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 2, 2023
Kayvon Thibodeaux on doing snow angels after his Foles sack: “When I did realize that he was hurt, that’s when we started getting up. When you’re doing a celebration, you’re not looking to see who’s doing what. But I hope he gets well and I hope he’s all right.” #giants pic.twitter.com/UhUs9K5PvD— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 1, 2023
The Week 18 schedule is here! #NFLSeasonFinale pic.twitter.com/h6lLHeQH5k— NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2023
The entire reason the NFL doesn't schedule the times of the Week 18 games is to avoid the situation it just created by putting Lions/Packers on SNF.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) January 2, 2023
With the Packers win today, the Commanders have been eliminated from playoff contention. pic.twitter.com/lx2NHs88H3— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 2, 2023
January 2, 2023
This gotta be one of the dirtiest punt returns ever pic.twitter.com/NDJihjw8Dp— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 2, 2023
