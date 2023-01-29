The Washington Commanders requested to interview Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy

The Washington Commanders have interviewed 5 coaches for their OC job that was formerly held by Scott Turner. They are also expected to formally request to interview 49ers Assistant HC/RBs Coach Anthony Lynn after today's NFC Championship game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Ian Rapoport reported another name the Washington Commanders are interested in for the position, and he will be coaching in the AFC Championship game later on today.

The Kansas City Chiefs will host the Cincinnati Bengals tonight, and Eric Bieniemy will once again be on the sidelines as the Chiefs offensive coordinator. He has been in that role for the last 5 years, but seems to be on his way out of the organization. He has been interviewing for head coaching positions, but hasn't been able to get the promotion to the next level. Bieniemy signed a 1-year contact extension last year, and will be available for any teams that want to hire him whenever the Chiefs season ends.

Washington is interested in bringing him in for an interview to potentially take their open OC position. Rivera wants Washington's offense to flow through the running game, and that fits Bieniemy's background as a former RB and RBs coach.

Bieniemy will have other teams interested if he doesn't get a head coaching job again this year. There were early reports that he turned down an interview for the Titan's OC job because he wanted to become a head coach. Thos HC aren't happening and now Bieniemy reportedly has interest from 4 teams.