NFL Conference Championship Playoffs Picks: Hogs Haven writers make picks for every game

Hogs Haven staff will be making picks every week of the 2022-23 season, and we’ll be tracking every writer’s performance as we try to predict the future. SB Nation has partnered with Tallysight to make this easy for us to write, and easy for you to read and follow. We are also partnered with DraftKings Sportsbook to provide all the odds you’ll need to bet on games this season.

The 2022-23 regular season is over and the Washington Commanders didn’t make the playoffs again. That means we have a lot of free time this weekend to watch the teams who qualified. We are down to 4 teams that still have a chance to win the Lombardi trophy. There were some great games during the Divisiojnal Playoffs round, but now its on to the Conference Championship round. The Philadelphia Eagles are the last NFC East team standing and they will host the San Francisco 49ers. The AFC will feature a rematch of last year’s championship game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs at Burrowhead Stadium.

This week everyone agrees the Bengals and 49ers will win on the moneyline except for Jennifer Silva. Our writers also agree that the Bengals and 49ers will cover the spread with JS being the lone dissenter again. The Bengals/Chiefs line has been moving after Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain, but video of him at practice and other factors have swung the spread back in the Chiefs favor. The Eagles have been a solid 2 1⁄ 2 point favorite throughout the week.

Conference Championship Picks

Moneyline Staff Rankings

Spread Staff Rankings

Over/Under Staff Rankings