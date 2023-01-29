NFC Conference Championship Playoffs: San Francisco 49ers vs Philadelphia Eagles

Last weekend was a great one in NFL playoffs history, and it leads us to today’s Conference Championship games. We start off today’s two game schedule with the San Francisco 49ers going into enemy territory to face the Philadelphia Eagles. The 49ers gave the Dallas Cowboys another hilarious exit to the playoffs last week, and will now look to get past the Eagles to make their first Super Bowl since they lost to the Chiefs three years ago. The Eagles last played in the Super Bowl five years ago, and won their first Lombardi trophy in team history with a win over the New England Patriots

The Eagles are home favorites today by 2 1⁄ 2 points, and the spread is 46. They demolished the New York Giants last week, and will be looking to have a similar performance against the Brock Purdy-led 49ers. Both teams have very defenses, and offenses with speed and a lot of diverse weapons. These are two very good teams, and this is going to be one hell of a game.

Who: San Francisco 49ers (13-4) at Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

When: January 29, 2022, 3 p.m.

TV: FOX

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Erin Andrews/Tom Rinaldi (sideline reporters)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 226, Internet 825) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 827) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Eagles -2 1/2, 46 O/U

Prediction: 49ers 27 - Eagles 24

SB Nation: Niners Nation | Bleeding Green Nation

