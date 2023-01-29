AFC Conference Championship Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs

Last weekend was one of the best in NFL playoffs history, and it leads us to today’s Conference Championship games. The AFC is up next, and features Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals visiting Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. This is a rematch from last year’s AFC Championship game that saw the Bengals winning and going on to face the Los Angeles Rams. The Bengals lost that game, but they look even better this year, and Joe Burrow’s confidence level is through the roof. The Bengals were in total control when they visited the Bills for a snow game in Buffalo last week.

The Chiefs defeated the Jacksonville Jaguars last week to advance to this game. Patrick Mahomes suffered a high-ankle sprain during the first half, but was able to come back in the 2nd half to lead his team to victory. That injury, which he plans on playing through, will be one of the biggest factors in this game. Mahomes looked ok in video from practice this week, but he still looked limited and any reaggravation could end his day early.

The Chiefs are favored by 1 1⁄ 2 points going into the game, but that line has been going back and forth between the two teams all week due to the Patrick Mahomes injury.

Who: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)

Where: Burrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO

When: January 29, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

TV: CBS

Jim Nantz (play-by-play)

Tony Romo (analyst)

Tracy Wolfson (sideline reporter)

Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)

Jay Feely (sideline reporter)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 227, Internet 815) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 806) National Stream - (Sirius 132, XM/SXM 228, Internet 966)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chiefs -1 1/2, 48 O/U

Prediction: Bengals 30 - Chiefs 24

