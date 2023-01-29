All aTwitter: 29 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
some of the best from Scary Terry in 2022 pic.twitter.com/pqCcOjLhcn— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 26, 2023
A different kind of season recap— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 25, 2023
@commandersCR pic.twitter.com/JZhiVZHH1M
Martin Mayhew was known to be a master personnel talent evaluator— Commandalorian (@Commandalore) January 28, 2023
In two yrs he has netted the Commanders:
4 starters & possible stars in Forrest, Davis, Dotson & Robinson
2 fringe starters RT (move to RG ) in Cosmi & CB in BSJ
1 Possible starting QB in Howell
And depth pic.twitter.com/ds4q5gPCgt
Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson measured in tiny, really tiny.— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) January 29, 2023
Not unprecedented. Only last season, Marcus Jones was drafted in the 3rd round by the Pats and saw extended action, THT is onlyl slightly smaller.
There are no probowlers this size, though.https://t.co/YBIXUZGgOR #RAS pic.twitter.com/pNP0cfsDAS
From The Heart ♥️.— (@HamlinIsland) January 28, 2023
-Sincerely 3 !
Full video: https://t.co/cmLCEZwRA4 pic.twitter.com/6zvTDg7h1W
Yeah this is ridiculous. I never “hung” out with 12 till my 3 or 4th year in the league . He came to oline dinner with us regularly I think in my 5th year . This isn’t college. Stop with this garbage https://t.co/adb98Va9e0— Bryan Bulaga (@BBulaga) January 28, 2023
Sources tell @TonyPauline that several #Jets players said in exit interviews that Zach Wilson is not the quarterback to lead the franchise moving forward — they feel the team should stick with Mike White or trade for a veteran.https://t.co/4PLljPG4Mk— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 29, 2023
The #Falcons are working on a deal with veteran defensive coach Jerry Gray to join new coordinator Ryan Nielsen, sources say. Gray, who has been with the #Packers the past three seasons as DBs coach/pass game coordinator, coached with Arthur Smith in Washington 2007-08.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 29, 2023
Broncos Met With Jim Harbaugh Last Week, Despite Prior Announcement He Was Staying At Michigan https://t.co/04C3IOJmGY pic.twitter.com/gjm6pNuo92— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 29, 2023
Even though Jim Harbaugh has said he's staying with Michigan, he recently had an in-person meeting with the Broncos about their head-coaching job. https://t.co/K0zPugdUtm— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 29, 2023
Interesting listening today to personnel from different teams grow frustrated waiting for negotiations, choices & hires. Other peoples livelihoods are impacted by this domino effect. But folks have the right to continue weighing decisions, outcome of games & other potential jobs. https://t.co/VakUbTwpfA— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 29, 2023
As @RapSheet mentioned on the @PatMcAfeeShow. Accounts like @_MLFootball and @nflrums are fraudulent.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 28, 2023
Both make stuff up for attention.
For example, NFLRums wrote Zach Wilson tore his ACL in preseason.
MLFootball made a fake giveaway and gave it to himself and makes up sources pic.twitter.com/k2PHkZ3IHN
45 years ago today, Olympia Café premiered on SNL. @larainenewman was the first one to say Cheeburger, Cheeburger, Cheeburger.— Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 28, 2023
Written by Don Novello, the diner is based on the Billy Goat Tavern in Chicago. pic.twitter.com/pP2gf9ZB6M
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...