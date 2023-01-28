Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

As Commanders look for franchise QB, be thankful they’re not in AFC

As Washington continues to search for a franchise QB, the organization does have one specific and quite simple fact going for them: almost all of the league’s top passers are in the AFC.

Old Dominion offensive tackle Nick Saldiveri plans on taking full advantage. Saldiveri recently spoke exclusively with the Senior Bowl and Draft Network to discuss his motivation for accepting his invitation to compete in Mobile, Alabama.

Why exactly was Week 18 against the Dallas Cowboys Khaleke Hudson’s first time on the field?

After struggling in 2021, Jack Del Rio’s unit rebounded in a big way, as Washington’s defense was statistically one of the best in the NFL.

Where will the NFL's top available QBs land? Here's one prediction for how the drama and intrigue will shake out.

