All aTwitter: 28 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Take a second and send a prayer up for my guy Chris Baker. He suffered a serious stroke and thankfully is currently on the road to recovery. @cbakerswaggy pic.twitter.com/zY4D1gDWLi — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 27, 2023

An update from Swaggy's IG Story pic.twitter.com/3FMPDKcbBg — Big Doug (@DougMcCrayNFL) January 27, 2023

Many argue that defensive tackles are dispensible. I think that's a little off.



If they are strictly a run-specialist, sure.



But DTs that can generate a pass-rush from the interior are special. Look at Payne here.



Both he and Allen form a well-rounded duo in Pass/Run D. https://t.co/G98OSqfFp5 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 27, 2023

In less than a week it will be the 1 year anniversary of becoming the Commanders. If a new owner came in and left it up to the fans to rename the team, what would you vote? #HTTC — DC Sports (@_mattschoen_) January 27, 2023

I walked the route Patrick Mahomes will take Sunday night from the #chiefs locker room to the field at Arrowhead. Only then will we see what he’s able to do physically. Because even his teammates don’t know. My report from outside the Chiefs locker room on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/BpuPSkyGja — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 28, 2023

After a nearly 7-hour meeting, this is how #AZCardinals Owner Michael Bidwill and Sean Payton left the practice facility. @12SportsAZ https://t.co/Py60uNGMlt pic.twitter.com/rVes87IGQr — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 27, 2023

After talking w/ people in the know again today, Broncos like DeMeco Ryans, have had productive conversations, but if he goes to HOU I don't think Denver is going to wait around, would move aggressively at other candidates they've kept in touch with during this time. — Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 27, 2023

The Broncos may be bracing for the reality that they'll have to pivot from "top candidate" DeMeco Ryans to Plan B. https://t.co/Z9SGwwYqqe — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 27, 2023

Per NFL, every club has exceeded Rooney Rule requirement of interviewing at least 2 external diverse candidates: 5 head coach openings: 46% of all candidates interviewed are diverse. 2

Primary Football Executive open positions: 59% of all candidates interviewed are diverse. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) January 27, 2023

If Steve Wilks doesn't get a HC/DC job elsewhere -- a logical role would be to replace the departing Chris Harris with #Commanders - coach DB's (which he's done a lot) and make him Assistant Head Coach, which nobody has title of on @Commanders. He & Ron obviously strong history — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 27, 2023

Ryan Nielsen, who interviewed for the Vikings’ defensive coordinator job, was hired today by the Falcons. https://t.co/U97Lrji8IO — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) January 27, 2023

Comeback: Former first-round LB Reuben Foster, attempting to return to the NFL field after a serious knee injury, will sign with the USFL's Pittsburgh Maulers, source said. His opportunity this Spring to show NFL teams he's ready to play. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 27, 2023

Effect Of COVID-19, NIL On NFL Draft https://t.co/JZdDn8tVpA pic.twitter.com/R6gchJH3hx — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 28, 2023

About 2,600 players were paid by NFL teams in 2022:

•Average amount paid: $2.7 million.

•Median amount paid: $895,000--the minimum salary for a player with two accrued seasons. — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 27, 2023

Hmmmmmm....Who could the #Colts be picking up?



Is @JimIrsay here for lunch?



Maybe they want to pick Carson Wentz back up? https://t.co/Umxf3qZhix — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 27, 2023

Career records against Joe Burrow:



Commanders: 1-0

Patrick Mahomes: 0-3 — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 27, 2023

Bucs not only announcing OC interviews but describing how they were conducted. Time for Commanders to one-up them by revealing who was wearing what and whether any bathroom breaks were needed https://t.co/IqEmTjrRjB — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 27, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop