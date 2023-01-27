All aTwitter: 27 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Took a little time today to break down how the Commanders' defense was with Kam Curl versus how they were without him: pic.twitter.com/u6MOD88I3t — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 26, 2023

I think Danny Johnson is underrated. Never saw him get beat when he started. Do I think he matches up against #1's? No, but he's a solid corner. — Disco (@discoque5) January 26, 2023

Brian Robinson was literally shot and then rushed for 800 yards in 12 games but whatever. https://t.co/qgeI7YkUTl — Josiah (@izzymarss) January 26, 2023

Then the award is flawed. https://t.co/9afU5Q7h5y — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoTWW) January 25, 2023

I fully expect Payne to pursue the market. But I do think enjoys playing in Washington.



The team needs to come with a fair offer.



Here is Payne, on lockeroom clean out day, with Moss and Fletcher. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/TrP4NoZMA5 — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 26, 2023

With the downtime in the NFL, you will hear a lot of false narratives pop up.



One will be Payne "doesn't want to be here".



I don't get that impression from this video.



Context: SNF Preview w/Maria Taylor (Part I) #HTTC pic.twitter.com/NRqQCSZm2h — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 26, 2023

Interview with Jennifer King, a commanders running backs coach, by Kyler Reese https://t.co/nak1thyPSO — Charles Leno Jr (@charleslenojr72) January 27, 2023

Cowboys Letting Go Of Four More Assistant Coaches Including OL Coach Joe Philbin https://t.co/92JG7Xyi9V pic.twitter.com/T5G3Csjy8J — NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 26, 2023

The Panthers’ coaching search is wrapping up, with owner David Tepper in the building today. I think ideally—and this is my opinion—they’d love to have Frank Reich and Steve Wilks on a staff together.



That, though, would be a tough sell to whoever didn’t get the HC job. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 26, 2023

The Washington Commanders had interest if he didn't land a HC job https://t.co/Y8IRhG3CGk — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 26, 2023

It all comes full circle for Frank Reich. (via @NFLLegacy) pic.twitter.com/yvnul3aUMG — NFL (@NFL) January 26, 2023

From NFL Now: After the #Panthers hired Frank Reich, two important notes -- 1. The #Panthers are poised to move quickly on their DC hire given the legwork they've already done; 2. #Cowboys OC Kellen Moore was a darkhorse candidate & set himself up for future head coach openings. pic.twitter.com/SfGJpEHu4Z — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 26, 2023

Steve Wilks takes an underperforming team, turns them into a competitive squad, flirts with the playoffs without a legit option at QB… and it wasn’t enough to land the head coaching job. https://t.co/4ELvnR4e2U — Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) January 26, 2023

Imagine being Steve Wilks, man. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 26, 2023

Probably won't happen, but I won't be mad if #Commanders HC Ron Rivera now calls up his old buddy Steve Wilks to replace Chris Harris as DB coach #HTTC — T M (@reshmanuel) January 26, 2023

Wasn’t it originally gonna be Wilks as his DC? I remember writing a piece for the Athletic back in the day about what Wilks might do as DC, then 2 days later it turned out he went with Del Rio. Dunno if Wilks is gonna wanna go back to being a DB coach again either — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 26, 2023

Thirty one years ago today I was fortunate enough to share this special day with my teammates, my family and our incredible Fans. #HTTR @Commanders pic.twitter.com/VlLEfmwvra — Mark Rypien (@mark_rypien) January 27, 2023

Deion Sanders confirms Mike Zimmer is joining his staff at Colorado. https://t.co/NUwD8HrP7a — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 27, 2023

The Panthers are no longer an option for Sean Payton. And there was an issue with Payton's interview with the Broncos. Payton likes the idea of coaching Russell Wilson and having that defense but fears a potential power struggle with a member of the ownership group, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 26, 2023

Sean Payton has "loved" his interactions with Condoleezza Rice during the Broncos interview process, source says. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 26, 2023

DeMeco Ryans was named Assistant Coach of Year by Pro Football Writers of America.

Seems it would follow if you’re the top assistant coach one year, you get bumped to head coach the next year. #9sports https://t.co/Y4uogZexme — Mike Klis (@mikeklis) January 26, 2023

Mike McCarthy said Jerry Jones told him this week that he wants McCarthy to coach the Cowboys as long as Tom Landry did. “I said, ‘OK, that’s a long time.’” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 26, 2023

After his HC interview tour, I’m told some of the reasons why Dan Quinn chose to stay in Dallas includes the reaffirmation of what a great gig he already has with the #Cowboys and that he “loves the organization & loves his guys,” per league source.



Major win for Jerry Jones. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 26, 2023

So it looks like the Kansas City Chiefs are now favored again at -1 over the Bengals? That Mahomes press conference yesterday really convinced a lot of people he's OK! — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 26, 2023

What message is the NFL sending its officials by awarding the Super Bowl assignment to referee Carl Cheffers? His was the only 200-penalty crew this season — the 9th consecutive 200-penalty season for a Cheffers crew. The more flags the greater the rewards? #WrongMessage — Rick Gosselin (@RickGosselin9) January 26, 2023

Feels like Jets fans think the 2023 Jets can be one parts 2021 Rodgers and one part 2022 Jets D, without realizing that Rodgers is probably over the hill and the Jets D is due for a regression, so trading for him is a path to 7-10 with more hype. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 26, 2023

The AFC-NFC quarterback imbalance is already massive. Now Aaron Rodgers maybe joins the Jets. Tom Brady to the Raiders? First two drafted this year (Young, Stroud/Levis) positioned for Texans and Colts.



In this scenario, the top 2 NFC QBs would be... Hurts.. and...?



Whew. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 26, 2023

I’m told Mike LaFleur currently* “has the inside track” on being named the offensive coordinator for the #Rams, barring a pivot in communications since LaFleur has options, per league sources. Obviously nothing is ever done until papers are signed. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 26, 2023

Two down for the #Buccaneers in their OC search, with Jim Bob Cooter in deck. https://t.co/4nsw88pLgq — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 26, 2023

Funny you should mention that...I think he's a mix of Kelce and Ertz. Talked to an NFC GM the other day and he agreed. If healthy, he'll be the top TE for several teams. https://t.co/O8ey2crQAN — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 27, 2023

The NFL often gets laughed at for its inability to adopt new technology.



But did you know that a chip has been planted within every NFL football for the last 5+ years?



It weighs just 3.3 grams (1% of the football's weight), and provides fascinating data.



Here's a breakdown pic.twitter.com/NRfFFlTbFQ — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) January 26, 2023

Lots of good guesses and some got it straight away.



It's wide receiver. It's a tiny difference, but kinda nuts it has essentially a one in four hit rate in both first and second round. https://t.co/l6XO7QMbZA — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) January 26, 2023

Amazon has ended its charity program that we benefited from tremendously. To combat the loss, join our monthly donor campaign to support our pediatric cancer families.



Pledge a monthly amount: $5, $10, $20. Any amount makes a difference.https://t.co/Kekkkl5TIh pic.twitter.com/tQieStA7Cq — Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) January 26, 2023

