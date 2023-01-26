Daily Slop: Don’t underestimate the Commanders’ loss of their DBs coach; Is Khaleke Hudson Ready for More Playing Time?

Don’t underestimate the Commanders’ loss of their DBs coach

While nothing as of Wednesday had been finalized, Ron Rivera is probably preparing to replace Harris with a different assistant — and that assistant better be ready to continue the standard that Harris has set.

Former Washington DT Chris Baker Says He’s Recovering After Suffering ‘Serious’ Stroke

Per TMZ Sports, Baker’s mother said her son is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery following a “serious” stroke on Friday.

What do the 2022 Commanders’ team offensive stats tell us?

Commanders projected to receive 2 compensatory picks in 2023 NFL draft

With the compensatory selections figured in, the Commanders will have eight picks in the 2023 draft. Washington holds a choice in every round and two in the sixth round.

What might a Greg Roman offense look like in Washington?

Phidarian Mathis gives positive update on recovery

“I’ve been here the whole time,” Mathis said of rehabbing in the facility. “I trust the trainers in there. We’ve been making great progress.”

LOVERRO: Commanders ax Fan Cruise as details of business partner’s shady record emerge

The link for the cruise on the Commanders website no longer works. When I called Monday to tell them the link was no longer working and to inquire about the details of the cruise, I was told, “I asked around. Unfortunately, we don’t have any information as this time. There’s nothing I could be able to give you.”

Why Commanders next head coach should have an offensive background

Of the final eight teams in this year’s playoffs, seven of them have offensive-minded head coaches. Every single one of them served as an offensive coordinator before taking over the top job. Only one, Buffalo’s Sean McDermott, came from the defensive side of the ball.

Washington Commanders’ executive leaving team for a ‘new opportunity’

Will Misselbrook, Chief Creative and Digital Officer for the Washington Commanders, is leaving the organization for a “new opportunity” as communicated in an email to staff.

2023 NFL mock draft: Mel Kiper’s first-round predictions for 31 picks

Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Here’s yet another team with QB issues, as the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz last offseason but turned back to Taylor Heinicke down the stretch. Neither is likely to be their Week 1 starter; I wonder whether they will be players in the veteran-signal-caller market and bring in someone to compete with Sam Howell. No matter who is playing QB, though, they have to improve along the o-line. Jones is a 310-pound mauler who didn’t allow a single sack as the Bulldogs’ left tackle in 2022. I wouldn’t be shocked if he went in the top 10.

Commanders at Senior Bowl: The key positions and players they’ll be watching

Commanders: Is Khaleke Hudson Ready for More Playing Time? | Watchin’ All-22 Coaches Film With Phil

LB Khaleke Hudson got his first start against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18...