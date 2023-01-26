All aTwitter: 26 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Things are going well for Phidarian Mathis and his rehabhttps://t.co/PNscwoew7o— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 25, 2023
Nick Shook got this one right -- Darrick Forrest as the Commanders' unsung hero. https://t.co/kihxEDDRDa pic.twitter.com/XjwZHoGLmc— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) January 25, 2023
This tweet got a little legs, so I suppose I should add more context— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 25, 2023
Reid claimed that he had Howell as a 3rd RD grade in '22. Would also be a 3rd this year
Dak is common comp for Howell due to their build
Reid has Howell as Tier 2 in this QB class behind: Young, Stroud, AR15 https://t.co/QYTmWb0XWW
The Washington Commanders requested to interview 49ers assistant head coach/running backs coach Anthony Lynn for their OC vacancy, per source.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 25, 2023
I keep hearing great things about Rams assistant Thomas Brown, who the Commanders interviewed for OC vacancy.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 26, 2023
I have one concern I don’t hear brought up much. The Rams have an OC opening and aren’t interviewing him. They’re searching for OC, he’s on staff. Not a candidate. Odd.
Probably wants to call plays as an OC and he won’t get that there. Would not be surprised if he said he was not interested. He can call plays here.— KJR (@CommanderKev73) January 26, 2023
Damn, JP literally just said "they're not going to keep him” in referring to Da’Ron Payne. That would suck.— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) January 25, 2023
not reporting that. just my gut, maybe they tag him— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 25, 2023
Enjoyed this find by @rodger: The 49ers drafted now-Commanders corner Tariq Castro-Fields a whopping 41 picks ahead of... Brock Purdy— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 25, 2023
Interesting stuff from @AlbertBreer on Commanders OC search: “It’s hard for a candidate with options to look at it and not have the fear that a single season as OC in Washington could wind up leading to a career setback.”https://t.co/bjNnY9g5p4— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 26, 2023
Not really new reporting, but some educated opinions in this video/podcast from AJ Perez. https://t.co/yjk9Devz9W— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) January 25, 2023
HC playoff win % in NFL History:— ESPN630 DC (@espn630dc) January 24, 2023
Joe Gibbs - .708
Bill Belichick - .705
Chuck Noll - .667
Tom Landry/Andy Reid - .556
#Commanders #Redskins pic.twitter.com/DoQnwebcg1
Former Washington DT Chris Baker @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/wvYFquqqUS— COMMANDERS FOOTBALL (@HogsHaven) January 25, 2023
Mel’s mock. https://t.co/kcMQist3Zv pic.twitter.com/fWPOXYgyd0— Strickly Speakin’ (@SpiderStrick) January 25, 2023
Cruise scoop from @thomloverro https://t.co/ioUH3KK6Tc pic.twitter.com/YIYxp54q3Z— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 26, 2023
The Dolphins also have a fan cruise through First Class Cruises. The dates for their cruise have changed, but the trip is, as of now, still on, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. https://t.co/y2H3skNlv1— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 26, 2023
Commanders RB Brian Robinson isn't a finalist for Comeback Player of the Year not because he didn't get the votes, but because the voters weren't allowed to vote for him. https://t.co/ufjHy8dTI0— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 26, 2023
He got shot so https://t.co/TflyZoJeLN— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 26, 2023
Ron Rivera has been named one of the finalists for the NFL Salute to Service Award— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 25, 2023
Congrats, @RiverboatRonHC pic.twitter.com/iXMxo0LeSo
Dan Snyder's jets (N904DS) and (N904TS) have been in London since the Jan 13th and Jan 10th. Looks like Dannyboy has left the DMV! Good job everyone! pic.twitter.com/xwBvEWRwDH— Dan Snyder Delayed Yacht Tracker (@DanSnydersYacht) January 25, 2023
Analyze away twitter! Patrick Mahomes is practicing today. We got to see him stretch. Full zoom on the iPhone pic.twitter.com/4AU2O2g5OG— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) January 25, 2023
No walking boot— br_betting (@br_betting) January 25, 2023
No limp
Chiefs are +1 for anyone interested...pic.twitter.com/luUuo6bCGI
#Jets Hall of Fame QB Joe Namath said last week he'd allow the team to unretire his No. 12 jersey if that means they can get Aaron Rodgers. https://t.co/FF4ABOzmYr— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 25, 2023
He honestly looks less talented in this jersey. pic.twitter.com/2L1W0aps7L— Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 25, 2023
It’s hard to build a championship “team” with the QBs taking big slices of the pie. At some point, executives will draw a line in the sand and only pay elite QBs big bucks. When you overpay a QB who isn’t capable of carrying the squad, it shrinks the Super Bowl window #NFL https://t.co/5oL62q7rR7— Bucky Brooks (@BuckyBrooks) January 25, 2023
Would be nearly $60M dead to trade this year. Once they restructure it would be around $62M dead to move in 2024 while his cap hit would be around $60M. They could restructure again in 24 to lower that leaving them $54M dead if not extended by 25 when his contract voids https://t.co/D86AshK42S— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 24, 2023
Ezekiel Elliott joins Eric Dickerson, Thurman Thomas, and Chris Warren as the only starting RBs in NFL history to see their rushing yards per game decline in 6 straight seasons. pic.twitter.com/o3pYFA4dVJ— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 24, 2023
Josh McDaniels following same blueprint in Vegas that he followed in Denver.— MileHighReport (@MileHighReport) January 24, 2023
Phase 1. Get rid of starting QB.
Phase 2. Get rid of star skill players.
Phase 3. Get fired in disgrace.
You've entered phase 2. Buckle up, #RaiderNation.
https://t.co/Lx5EOXPUKg pic.twitter.com/Y7FPXabR5T
From everything I've heard it doesn't appear Sean Payton has much of a market.— Benjamin Allbright (@AllbrightNFL) January 24, 2023
Jobs he wanted didn't open, and outside of Denver (we'll see about AZ) there just hasn't been much interest.
Strong possibility he goes back to TV.
Interesting to hear the turn off for some of these coordinator candidates with certain teams has been what staff members they’re being told they’d have to retain, & also the time it would take to acclimate & educate current staff to their scheme & system, per a league source.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 25, 2023
The #Cowboys have begun making changes to their coaching staff. LBs coach George Edwards and RBs coach Skip Peete, who were both on expiring contracts, will not return next season, sources say.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 25, 2023
As @NickiJhabvala reported the Commanders have sought permission to talk to 49ers Asst HC/RB coach Anthony Lynn, according to source. A formal request will be made after the 49ers game Sunday, per source, so focus remains on their game.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 25, 2023
Interesting a few of these teams have reached out expressing a desire to interview candidates still coaching in the Conference Championships, but are waiting until the games are concluded before scheduling. Result of game apparently impacting official request, optics & timing.— JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 26, 2023
We need to rethink what this award is about. Saquon played 13 games the previous season. Geno was mostly a backup on merit. What are they coming back from?— Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) January 25, 2023
This award should be for guys like Brian Robinson and/or Nick Gates. Their journeys define ‘comeback.’ https://t.co/07AUfqXhRh
There was nothing currently illegal about the tackles that resulted in the injuries to Patrick Mahomes and Tony Pollard, source says, but the league and competition committee will discuss the "mechanics of the tackle in Pollard's case" in their offseason rules deliberations.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 26, 2023
The Cowboys-49ers game Sunday averaged 45.7 million viewers on Fox, according to Fox Sports. That is the second-highest viewership ever for an NFL divisional-round playoff game.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 24, 2023
No. 4 LB Isaiah Land (@IsaiahLand716), @FAMU_FB— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 25, 2023
“He can win with impressive change-of-direction ability while also possessing the bend to fly around the edge.”
Top LBs: https://t.co/yGLJcSr1rYpic.twitter.com/V4CqhMZ4jG
Knocked out a bunch of draft prospect tape today. Sign me up for Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White. He's 290 lbs rushing off the edge and he has big time suddenness, active hands & instincts. Effort is outstanding!— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 26, 2023
The wildest takes are Eagles fans acting like they belong and the 49ers are just glad to be here. Bitch we're here for the 3rd time in 4 years, and 6th time in 11 years. YOU'RE the new kid around here. You're from the NFC East lmao welcome to the show.— Juice TD tracker (2) (@49ersBBQsnob) January 26, 2023
Brutal: Days After The Entire Cowboys Organization Threw Him Under The Bus, The World Finds Out Dak And His Girlfriend Broke Up https://t.co/fKyxSGWBgS pic.twitter.com/CUNCmV0q8O— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 26, 2023
Should Washington Trade Gibson for Jefferson? ↔️ https://t.co/n6OtRfvTXi pic.twitter.com/vHCtJDZ5oD— ℙ (@JahanOROTY) January 23, 2023
Young generation don’t know nothin about OG Mike— Footballism (@FootbaIIism) January 26, 2023
pic.twitter.com/dHQTGPsG5L
NFL script writers went crazy this season pic.twitter.com/D6TDERs8j1— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) January 25, 2023
