All aTwitter: 25 January 2023

An energetic, younger coach with less #NFL experience but no significant play calling history. Would probably play well in the #Commanders fan base. https://t.co/4rf9Mh1DdK — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 24, 2023

Commanders get a 3 and a 6 https://t.co/APTzcY97Y2 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 24, 2023

Indeed, this will snap a 12 draft streak of the Ravens getting at least one compensatory pick. https://t.co/U6x847KxBc — Nick Korte (@nickkorte) January 24, 2023

The Twitter “For You” page is broken. This is a spoof/fake account, and this tweet has been seen by 37K users. Yikes man. pic.twitter.com/taMqMEo1sR — Eat Sleep Hail (@EatSleepHail) January 25, 2023

The Commanders' business front office continues to change. Will Misselbrook, their Chief Creative and Digital Officer, is leaving the organization, per source. He was hired in May 2021.



He joins a long of list of front-office exits (for various reasons) over the last two years: pic.twitter.com/eXSdoshcgn — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 24, 2023

DAMN! LaVar Arrington goes off on Dan Snyder and the Commanders.



Wait until the end....



A lot has change for the better in that building but clearly @LaVarArrington knows a lot and doesn't mind speaking out about it. @wusa9 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/423Prh4DUn — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) January 24, 2023

Aaron Rodgers in 2023 will be 2.5 years older than Matt Ryan was this season. Other than pretending that Rodgers is Tom Brady, I don’t know why so many people seem confident that Rodgers is going to be a good QB next year, much less in 2024. You basically pray he has 1 year left. — Football Perspective (@fbgchase) January 25, 2023

Adam Schefter is reporting that the Packers will not trade Aaron Rodgers to an NFC team#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/CtHmX3pGjO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 24, 2023

Highest Paid Runningbacks in the NFL pic.twitter.com/VwhSA9pGbH — awthentik (@awthentik) January 23, 2023

There could be a significant run on CBs starting with the Packers at pick 15. Porter, Gonzalez, Witherspoon, Ringo and Smith - I have them in that order, are all mid-first round guys IMO.



We desperately need OL help, but keep thinking the value at CB will match the need at #16 — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 24, 2023

“Fine. Bench me. But I’m gonna make it hard as shit for you to bench me.” - Fox’s Greg Olsen on Tom Brady looming via the SI MEDIA PODCAST.



And he’s doing just that. https://t.co/e6W0CtxbC4 pic.twitter.com/ve7wU25J9u — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) January 23, 2023

Are we safe God.. — McHassan (@Mafia5102) January 24, 2023

Not unless you follow us on Instragram — Latest in space (@latestinspace) January 24, 2023

