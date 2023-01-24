All aTwitter: 24 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Jeff Bezos will sell Washington Post to buy Commanders, investors says: sources https://t.co/Kq74uPW8TH pic.twitter.com/yLeVVQtOrc— New York Post (@nypost) January 23, 2023
Statement from a Washington Post spokesperson: “The Post is not for sale.”— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 23, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says a report Bezos will sell the Post as part of his Commanders bid is nonsense. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/VE5wXNG5Jg— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 23, 2023
Worse nightmare is if Dan & Tanya came out with a similar statement taking #Commanders off the market. https://t.co/ul3xMGnKUl— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 24, 2023
It's not a thing: https://t.co/h1uxahDsFU— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) January 23, 2023
Breer is saying most expect Zampese to get the OC gig.— Marshall (@EstCommand) January 23, 2023
Man this would be such an uninspiring OC hire for Washington if it turned out to be the case https://t.co/DhgF5ZArPI— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 23, 2023
I think the 49ers may have miscalculated and given too much for Lance. But who cares? They have three starting QB's on their roster, two of which are on rookie deals. I've got folks telling me not to draft a QB this year because we need to give Howell a chance. Yes but draft one— Disco (@discoque5) January 23, 2023
Jay Gruden says if/when Ron Rivera hires an Offensive Coordinator from outside the building -- you could force him to largely inherit the current staff but you must allow him to use his system/terminology.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 23, 2023
If that's way it works, another language for Sam Howell 3rd year in row.
Who's headed to #SBLVII? pic.twitter.com/qJuoepa5BX— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023
Jerry Jones said this loss has no impact on Mike McCarthy’s job pic.twitter.com/he2rCuhCXX— Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 23, 2023
Once again the Cowboys and 49ers go down to the final snap with…stories to tell.— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 23, 2023
Last year, it was Dak spotting the ball for himself.
This year, it was Zeke snapping it to Dak.
Both occasions, Dallas ran out of time.
That last play by Dallas was fucking hilarious pic.twitter.com/dL750S7A05— Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 23, 2023
WTF was this pic.twitter.com/CCwVCMp0kH— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 23, 2023
And just like that, the San Francisco #49ers are headed to the NFC Title Game. pic.twitter.com/oXNhANjx78— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 23, 2023
Just checked and daks cap hit the next 2 years is Insane! pic.twitter.com/7LFNM7Wa32— Mike9064 (@Mikek9064) January 23, 2023
The craziest part is that the Cowboys extended Zeke almost FOUR YEARS AGO now...but that extension didn't even start to hit until the 2021 season.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 23, 2023
They gave him the deal after his first three years, but it didn't start until year six...and the first three were guaranteed. https://t.co/gFuywIoJI0
Ezekiel Elliott Would Consider Pay Cut To Stay With Cowboys https://t.co/p7GTsqTzBV pic.twitter.com/s6mTiaTss9— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) January 24, 2023
Burning a Dak Prescott jersey while wearing a Tony Romo jersey epitomizes how dumb Cowboys fans are. pic.twitter.com/WB2k7bIO3o— Bo Tilly 보석 ✌ (@BoTilly) January 23, 2023
January 23, 2023
Brock Purdy is the latest example of how wrong NFL teams still are on quarterbacks in NFL Drafts. Remember this the next time you hear or see Sam Howell dismissed solely on the basis of being a fifth-round pick. #Commanders— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) January 23, 2023
Brock Purdy, Jalen Hurts met in a 2019 college football classic. https://t.co/mnILyE0VSy— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 23, 2023
New York Giants RB Saquon Barkley turned down a contract extension worth around $12 million a year, per @RalphVacchiano— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 23, 2023
Oh, really?— John P Gilbert (@JohnPGilbertNFL) January 23, 2023
(chart courtesy of @BradCongelio ) https://t.co/qDyT8CvxxA pic.twitter.com/kzUgr2wPYG
Pass offense DVOA since Week 10:— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 23, 2023
49ers: 55.2% (1st)
Eagles, without Minshew games: 10.3% (17th)
We'll know what Tom Brady is going to do when he knows pic.twitter.com/SchSwJi3B5— The Athletic NFL (@TheAthleticNFL) January 24, 2023
