Report: Jeff Bezos might sell the Washington Post, buy the Washington Commanders

Jeff Bezos has been connected to Dan Snyder and his NFL franchise in Washington for years. He has reportedly been interested in joining the NFL's exclusive club of billionaires, and the NFL wants it to happen. When it was announced that Dan and Tanya Snyder hired Bank of America Securities to explore possible transactions for a sale of the team, Bezos was the first name that most people linked to a potential buyer.

There are issues with a potential sale from Snyder to Bezos, and a big one is reportedly his ownership of the Washington Post, which he purchased in 2013. The paper has been a thorn in Snyder's side for most of his time as owner, but has been reporting on the toxic workplace that took place under Snyder. These reports and others have led to multiple investigations into the organization and Snyder himself.

The New York Post is reporting that Bezos could be looking into a sale of the Washington Post, and then likely move into position to make a bid to purchase the Washington Commanders. Bezos' did not submit a bid during the initial tlround of bidding that happened late last month. The highest bid was reportedly for $6.3 billion, which was lower than initial reports of $7B+. Several factors were listed when the lower than expected bids came in, like the cost of a new stadium($3-4B) and the lack of a bid from Bezos. Bank of America has continued to court Bezos, despite the reports that Snyder doesn't want to sell to him.

Last week, Bezos stoked fears about looming layoffs at the Washington Post during an awkward visit to the newsroom. A source close to the situation said Bezos told the paper’s senior staff in private meetings that he had no plans to sell the paper. Nevertheless, one logical suitor believes the Washington Post is for sale and plans to bid, a source with direct knowledge of the situation said, declining to name the suitor. A second source who buys and sells newspapers said he also has heard the paper might be up for grabs. "I think Bezos’ people could go to Dan and say as a gesture of goodwill, ‘We are selling the paper,’” a source close to the situation said. “I think that would go a long way with Dan.”