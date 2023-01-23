All aTwitter: 23 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Warrior Parker has had a tough couple of months of chemotherapy treatment.— Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) January 22, 2023
We teamed up with Washington Commanders @charleslenojr72 and @Beyondthe72 to suprise him with something special.
Take a look. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QvCSGSfPfo
The meeting between Ron Rivera and Commanders ownership did eventually take place this week, per sources.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 22, 2023
The original meeting set for Monday was delayed. Budget entering the offseason on the agenda.
On the budget: https://t.co/FLOECBrXhs
The 1982 NFC Championship between the #Cowboys and #WashingtonFootball was the only NFL conference title game played on a Saturday.— Kevin Gallagher (@KevG163) January 22, 2023
The AFC Championship was played the next day.
1982's players' strike had delayed the playoffs by a week and CBS had prior programming commitments. pic.twitter.com/hwIICLxYdt
Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/91vPAJRhuP— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 22, 2023
The catch rule continues to be really bad.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 22, 2023
By definition, that was not a catch. But that's a catch.
Josh Allen didn't target Stefon Diggs on the following garbage time drive. Such a bad bit to get on your QB as the walls cave in. https://t.co/6PJswCVyiK— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 22, 2023
Bills WR Stefon Diggs darted out of the locker room with all his stuff before some of the Bills coaches were even down to the tunnel area. Practice squad RB Duke Johnson stopped Diggs before he left the stadium and brought him back to the locker room. He left a few minutes later.— Joe Buscaglia (@JoeBuscaglia) January 22, 2023
Me and the fam watching the games today pic.twitter.com/NiiG9DBosD— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) January 22, 2023
Brett Maher was hitting about 50% in warmups so Jerry Jones came down to the field to give him a pep talk. What a world. pic.twitter.com/8S76kuXE8K— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 22, 2023
Brett Maher.— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 23, 2023
That’s the tweet. pic.twitter.com/JWAvSYAi5J
Brett Maher ties the game with the field goal ‼️— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023
: #DALvsSF on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WBXF8YHjXz pic.twitter.com/vFXqHso2DY
.@dallascowboys @dak seemed late on this stop route to Gallup. Hello D Lenoir pic.twitter.com/yVaphAURSa— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) January 23, 2023
INTERCEPTION— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 23, 2023
Fred Warner picks up Dak Prescott who throws his second interception of the first half pic.twitter.com/n46LcrCiLl
I’ve spotted #Cowboys kicker Brett Maher on the sideline after Dak threw his second interception of the half pic.twitter.com/ULgaVkqRnT— MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 23, 2023
Dak Prescott is the first Dallas quarterback since Troy Aikman in 1999 to throw multiple interceptions in a playoff game.#DALvsSF | #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/TdsJsiIPld— Pro Football Reference (@pfref) January 23, 2023
Tony Pollard is being carted to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/IxZcg4drQ9— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) January 23, 2023
Tony Pollard is now being carted off. He’ll undergo x-rays on the ankle as there can be a fracture in addition to ligament damage.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) January 23, 2023
The #Cowboys RB was in an air cast as he left the sideline. This indicates some concern that there is a fracture.
Crucial fumble by Ray Ray McCloud leads us to a tie game in San Francisco #DallasCowboys pic.twitter.com/g0RKwAjyrd— Sports Wlrd (@SportsWlrd) January 23, 2023
Ray Ray the Returner— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023
: #DALvsSF on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WBXF8YHjXz pic.twitter.com/jxLLvwdesT
CeeDEEP.— NFL (@NFL) January 23, 2023
: #DALvsSF on FOX
: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/WBXF8YHjXz pic.twitter.com/ldUMOOZ0Qd
How did George Kittle catch this football?!— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) January 23, 2023
Off the hands and off his facemask for the one-handed tumbling grab.
@NFL | @49ers pic.twitter.com/mw025237nr
Tony Romo, who is known for correctly calling his shot, says there’s a chance Mahomes won’t even play next week. Calls it a “huge challenge”— Rich Eisen (@richeisen) January 22, 2023
High ankle sprains are no joke.
MRI today confirmed that Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain during Saturday’s win over the Jaguars, per league source. “Nothing more than that,” said one source, and Mahomes has said he plans to play in next Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023
Nothing more than that was meant as in, No other damage aside from the high ankle sprain, which is a significant enough injury on its own.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 22, 2023
The most stunning career shift ever is Samaje Perine: Pass-catching back.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 22, 2023
she texted saying she’s good! pic.twitter.com/D5KCdZQxtm— NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2023
How is this the same dude pic.twitter.com/gBkurKJynh— Ryno (@WiscoRyno) January 22, 2023
"It is tough, because they have to formulate the plans for the coin tosses, and they gotta formulate plans for neutral site games, and we just keep screwing it up for everybody. And I hate that for the people who have to endure all those logistical issues."— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) January 22, 2023
☠️☠️☠️ https://t.co/meMsUfG1Hl
