All aTwitter: 22 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris is leaving the Commanders to become the Titans defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, a source confirms. A shakeup to Ron Rivera’s staff.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 21, 2023
If you’re surprised about Logan you haven’t been paying attention. https://t.co/Mw6QmRv06D— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) January 21, 2023
Jon Allen + Daron Payne :— caleb. (@cxlebjxstin) January 21, 2023
Sacks- 18
TFL- 31
Pressures- 54
Run Stuffs- 23
Leonard Williams + Dexter Lawrence :
Sacks- 10
TFL- 12
Pressures- 63
Run Stuffs- 13#HTTC https://t.co/GYAwdgbOEw
Three teams expected to make a big push for Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr are the Saints, Jets, and Commanders.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 22, 2023
Daniel Jones on whether he wants to stay a Giant: "We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I’ve really enjoyed playing here. I appreciate all those guys in the locker room. It’s a special group of guys. And I really enjoyed being a part of it ... (1 of 2)— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 22, 2023
"... We’ll figure out where that goes, but I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and the guys in the locker room.” #Giants— Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 22, 2023
Interesting
Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Trade Is 'Very Real Scenario' This Offseason https://t.co/hDmTmndtwB pic.twitter.com/TrfI8qKYf8— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 21, 2023
Nick Sirianni to the ref: "I know what the f*** I'm doing, and I'm allowed to be down here."pic.twitter.com/grzPSj0hue— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2023
The Eagles are TOUGH— Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 22, 2023
Can’t wait to watch them and the 49ers next week
The NFL fined #Chargers star Joey Bosa $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct and public criticism of officiating in last week's playoff loss to the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/5fcChrZzxt— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2023
I cannot stop laughing at this— Buck Reising (@BuckReising) January 22, 2023
"Ran, go find us some returners who don't drop the ball" pic.twitter.com/YfOCM72MRN
Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed announced that Bethune-Cookman declined to ratify his contract to hire him as its head football coach. pic.twitter.com/sxTfXeESp5— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2023
Hogs Haven Media Information
Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop
Loading comments...