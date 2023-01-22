All aTwitter: 22 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington defensive backs coach Chris Harris is leaving the Commanders to become the Titans defensive pass game coordinator and cornerbacks coach, a source confirms. A shakeup to Ron Rivera’s staff. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 21, 2023

If you’re surprised about Logan you haven’t been paying attention. https://t.co/Mw6QmRv06D — Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) January 21, 2023

Jon Allen + Daron Payne :

Sacks- 18

TFL- 31

Pressures- 54

Run Stuffs- 23



Leonard Williams + Dexter Lawrence :

Sacks- 10

TFL- 12

Pressures- 63

Run Stuffs- 13#HTTC https://t.co/GYAwdgbOEw — caleb. (@cxlebjxstin) January 21, 2023

Three teams expected to make a big push for Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr are the Saints, Jets, and Commanders. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 22, 2023

Daniel Jones on whether he wants to stay a Giant: "We’ll cross that bridge when we get there. I’ve really enjoyed playing here. I appreciate all those guys in the locker room. It’s a special group of guys. And I really enjoyed being a part of it ... (1 of 2) — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 22, 2023

"... We’ll figure out where that goes, but I have nothing but love and respect for this organization and the guys in the locker room.” #Giants



Interesting — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) January 22, 2023

Nick Sirianni to the ref: "I know what the f*** I'm doing, and I'm allowed to be down here."pic.twitter.com/grzPSj0hue — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 22, 2023

The Eagles are TOUGH



Can’t wait to watch them and the 49ers next week — Will Compton (@_willcompton) January 22, 2023

The NFL fined #Chargers star Joey Bosa $55,546 for unsportsmanlike conduct and public criticism of officiating in last week's playoff loss to the #Jaguars. pic.twitter.com/5fcChrZzxt — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2023

I cannot stop laughing at this



"Ran, go find us some returners who don't drop the ball" pic.twitter.com/YfOCM72MRN — Buck Reising (@BuckReising) January 22, 2023

Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed announced that Bethune-Cookman declined to ratify his contract to hire him as its head football coach. pic.twitter.com/sxTfXeESp5 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2023

