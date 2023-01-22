 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NFL Divisional Playoffs: Dallas Cowboys vs San Francisco 49ers

Let’s watch some playoff football!

By Scott Jennings
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - San Francisco 49ers v Dallas Cowboys Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs continues into Sunday night with a huge matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers. The Cowboys put a nail in old man Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week, but they have a much bigger challenge to face with the 49ers. San Francisco let the Seahawks hang with them in the first half last week, but then crushed them in the second half to move on to the next round. The 49ers have been on fire lately, and are riding with rookie QB Brock Purdy.

Matchup: Dallas Cowboys (12-6) at San Francisco 49ers (13-5)

Location: Levi’s Stadium | Santa Clara, CA

Date/Time: January 22, 2022, 6:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play)

Greg Olsen (analyst)

Erin Andrews, Tom Rinaldi (sideline)

Mike Pereira (rules analyst)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 227, Internet 827) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 808) National Stream - (Sirius 132, XM/SXM 228, Internet 966)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: 49ers -4, 46 1/2 O/U

Prediction: 49ers 31 - Cowboys 24

SB Nation: Blogging the Boys | Niners Nation

