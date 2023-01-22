NFL Divisional Playoffs: Cincinnati Bengals vs Buffalo Bills

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs goes into the second day with a big game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Buffalo Bills. These two teams met in Week 17, but that game was cancelled after Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field after making a routine tackle. His heartbeat was restored on the field, and he is now recovering. They get their chance to run it back this afternoon, and the winner will get a trip to the AFC Championship.
Who: Cincinnati Bengals (12-4) at Buffalo Bills (13-3)
Where: Highmark Stadium | Orchard Park, NY
When: January 22, 2022, 3:00 p.m.
TV: CBS
Jim Nantz (play-by-play)
Tony Romo (analyst)
Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely (sideline)
Gene Steratore (rules analyst)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 81, XM/SXM 226, Internet 803) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 806) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Paramount+
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -5 1/2, 48 1/2 O/U
Prediction: Bills 31 - Bengals 30
SB Nation: Cincy Jungle | Buffalo Rumblings
