Update: Chris Harris interviewed for 49ers DC, has offers from Titans and Bears

The Washington Commanders are reportedly going to be losing another coach as team’s look to adjust their staffs after the season. Defensive Backs Coach Chris Harris has been getting interest from other teams for the last two years, and will now join Mike Vrabel’s staff on the Tennessee Titans as their defensive pass game coordinator/cornerbacks coach. Harris was also receiving interest from the Chicago Bears, a team that he played for and got his start in coaching with.

Defensive Backs Coach Chris Harris was hired by Rivera when he started assembling his coaching staff in early 2020. He was an assistant DBs coach with the San Diego Chargers from 2016-19, and a defensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears from 2013-14. Harris was also a safety in the NFL for 8 years(2005-2012). It was during that time that he formed a relationship with Rivera who was his defensive coordinator in Chicago for two seasons. Harris has been one of the most vocal, and animated coaches during training camps, and in season practices. His units have been up and down performance wise, but this season several young players showed major development. Benjamin St-Juste looked like he was taking a 2nd-year leap before injuries hobbled him at the end of the season. Kam Curl has developed into a true leader in the secondary. Darrick Forrest second season was a revelation, and his development from a depth player, to a key piece of the defense has been fun to watch.

Washington currently has two assistant defensive backs coaches on their staff, and it is likely that one of them will be promoted to fill the spot opened up by Harris’s departure. Richard Rodgers has been Washington’s assistant DBs coach for all three of Ron Rivera’s years as head coach, and was also with Rivera in Carolina for 8 years. If Washington doesn’t go outside the organization, Rodgers makes the most sense to step into the position. Washington also has assistant defensive backs/nickel coach Brent Vieselmeyer who was hired to Rivera’s coaching staff when he was started here. He has less experience at the NFL level, and would likely stay in his current role with some additional responsibilities.