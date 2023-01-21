NFL Divisional Playoffs: New York Giants vs Philadelphia Eagles

The divisional round of the 2022 NFL playoffs continues with a game between the #1 seed in the NFC and the their division rival. The Philadelphia Eagles are hosting the New York Giants tonight, and Washington fans are going to be heavily invested in this one. This will be the third time these two teams play this season, and the Eagles won both of the previous matchups. The Giants weren’t playing all of their starters in Week 18, and the Eagles, with Jalen Hurts returning from a shoulder injury, beat them 22-16. Philadelphia needed that win to secure the #1 seed, a first round bye, and home field throughout the playoffs. Now they have to defeat a Giants team that has been getting hot and is at full strength.

Who: New York Giants (9-7-1) at Philadelphia Eagles (14-3)

Where: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, PA

When: January 21, 2023, 8:15 p.m.

TV: FOX

Joe Davis (play-by-play)

Darryl Johnston (analyst)

Pam Oliver, Kristina Pink (sideline)

Dean Blandino (rules analyst)

RADIO:

Sirius XM NFL

Home Stream - (Sirius 83, XM/SXM 227, Internet 825) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 823) National Stream - (Sirius 98, XM/SXM 228, Internet 966)

Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Eagles -7 1/2, 48 O/U

Prediction: Eagles 27 - Giants 21

SB Nation: Big Blue View | Bleeding Green Nation

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: