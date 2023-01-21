All aTwitter: 21 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington will interview Miami Asst HC/RB coach Eric Studesville on Monday and also will talk to Rams asst HC/TE coach Thomas Brown next week for the vacant OC position, per source.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 20, 2023
Fun Fact about #Commanders OC candidate Eric Studesville: His wife Staci, a standout basketball player at Purdue, played for the Chicago Twisters of the now defunct WBA. Her coach? Stephanie Rivera, Ron's wife. @Russellmania621 @JPFinlayNBCS #HTTC— T M (@reshmanuel) January 20, 2023
With @novy_williams from Sportico analyzing the Commanders sale situation, where things stand, discussing certain groups and more. Plus some OC talk by me. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/mz2wZYV1Yz— John Keim (@john_keim) January 20, 2023
Harris interviewed previously for coordinator positions. The Bears have a DC and this report says this meeting would be for a "defensive position." That's interesting since:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 20, 2023
* Uncertainty with Manders' direction
* Harris started his playing and coaching career in Chicago. https://t.co/FiJMc6eK1N
Lasik surgery really changed my eye sight from 480p to 8k HD in a few days— Benjamin St-Juste (@Benj_Juice) January 20, 2023
He was one of the best defensive players in D.C. Now, he leads from the sidelines. https://t.co/YqJlUxI7CT #groundnews— Jessica Kerrigan (@JessiKerrigan) January 21, 2023
The Washington Commanders have opened a sportsbook at FedEx Field: pic.twitter.com/PjoyrhMIl6— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 20, 2023
Jerseys behind the bar: Sean Taylor, Darrell Green, Sonny Jurgensen. pic.twitter.com/qSnlTgfvmw— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 20, 2023
Asked Jason Wright about navigating these business deals amid the franchise uncertainty. Part of his response:— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 20, 2023
"For us, it's very simple. For me, for Ron (Rivera), nothing changes. Build a healthy business, build a winning team. That’s all there is to do."
Sources tell @CBSSports the Carolina Panthers had been in violation of league rules related to their head coach search. At issue: Nicole Tepper did not complete mandatory inclusive hiring training before the team’s search began. https://t.co/8xOTcJKefS— Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 20, 2023
Panthers chief administrative officer Nicole Tepper has completed her mandatory inclusive hiring training and the team is now in compliance with NFL policy, per a source.— Joe Person (@josephperson) January 20, 2023
Sean Payton's interview with the Panthers is on hold, following the death of Charlotte FC player Anton Walkes in a boating accident. David Tepper owns both franchises. https://t.co/9GtLTzHxDl— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 20, 2023
#Saints seeking similar compensation to what The #Raiders got for Jon Gruden— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 20, 2023
- 2 1st-rd picks
- 2 2nd rd-picks
$8M dollars
Saints win appeal, Cameron Jordan blasts lack of investigation before fine for fake injury. https://t.co/KAfUUBuXo6— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 20, 2023
New @Titans GM Ran Carthon says he told his wife (girlfriend at the time) in 2003 that after playing he wanted to be an NFL GM.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 20, 2023
"She told me she almost stopped dating me because she didn’t want someone who lives in La La Land."
Carthon: “Honey, today that dream comes true.” pic.twitter.com/xsxSJy6WhQ
Talks between NCAA and Michigan fall apart over Jim Harbaugh's refusal to admit that he lied to investigators. https://t.co/PJvZfAViT3— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 20, 2023
"On Thursday, I talked to two people with knowledge of the organization’s plans, and they confirmed what is already semi-obvious: The battle is over, and Purdy has won." https://t.co/UWQBI5dtcL— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 20, 2023
Derek Carr Reportedly Couldn't Hack Being Coached Hard by Josh McDaniels https://t.co/EBqrA6H8EY pic.twitter.com/lpty5JpUKK— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 21, 2023
Was curious about something so here it is pic.twitter.com/7Wln9tWrxv— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) January 20, 2023
NFL version of team stadiums in relation to downtown / city center pic.twitter.com/mS05rP6mUQ— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) January 20, 2023
Location of MLB ballparks in relation to downtown / city center pic.twitter.com/b9vq519NiC— Jay Cuda (@JayCuda) January 19, 2023
A lot of talk of Bezos buying the @Commanders that I didn’t believe (more gossip imo) but the boss move by him would be to buy them and the @Nationals and build one stadium to be used by both.— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) January 20, 2023
Incredibly more cost effective and much greater revenue from partners.
The first one is actually what I envisioned as making the above seating spiral eliminates much of the distance issues.— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) January 21, 2023
The other 2 are pretty interesting and they’re the same stadium, the seat section in right field retracts or collapses.https://t.co/ETVlVrx8j3 pic.twitter.com/ablFHfpiz7
The NFL is thinking about making neutral-site conference championships the norm. The evidence is hiding in plain sight. https://t.co/pRRSsMYXNC— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 20, 2023
It's here ‼️ The Top 5 Finalists for the Alan Page Community Award are:@HamlinIsland @justjjones @charleslenojr72 @Rackkwall83 @DevinWhite__40— NFLPA (@NFLPA) January 20, 2023
Each of the finalists are getting $10K for their charity. The Alan Page Community Award winner will be announced @ #SuperBowlLVII! pic.twitter.com/3ZP4Y55mQ6
I laughed when I heard this was a thing. But now I'm seeing it a lot, and I worry there are people who actually believe they're similar. https://t.co/349ugo1Yss— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) January 20, 2023
Rakim Jarrett doesn't have a ton of draft hype right now, but I'm confident he'll be a good player in the league. Has a lot of the tools you look for https://t.co/FhzZGDvmNl— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 20, 2023
I have a conspiracy theory that the Giants let Saquon walk and then draft Bijan so that they stay (potentially) elite at the running back position for the next five years without spending elite RB money. https://t.co/dkEgV3Eqke— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) January 20, 2023
The more I watch Christian Izien (Rutgers) the more he pops on tape.— Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) January 20, 2023
Rocked up SAF/nickel. 3x All B10, physical downhill defender, and can make plays like this on the football. pic.twitter.com/sLuP4Te41V
Ranking the most common mock draft replies:— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 21, 2023
1) Worst Mock Ever
2) Are You High?
3) Why do you hate (insert team)
4) (trash can emoji)
5) Good Work DJ#NFLDraft
69 players were granted special eligibility for the 2023 NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/vjIhamUvA8— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 20, 2023
Spotted on the beltway ... pic.twitter.com/72OHYowTQU— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 20, 2023
Since #BobBarker is trending it's a good time to remind folks that he's Native.— Frances *Deadly SoverAuntie* Danger (@FrancesMFDanger) January 19, 2023
He's Lakota and grew up on the Rosebud Reservation. https://t.co/9btwEtIfeG
The biggest volcanic eruption ever seen from space, captured by two different satellites on January 15, 2022.— Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) January 20, 2023
4K version on Youtube: https://t.co/rLgzP7fRYY pic.twitter.com/3cKEa5B869
