NFL Divisional Playoffs: Jacksonville Jaguars vs Kansas City Chiefs

The divisional round of the 2023 NFL playoffs kicks off with a game between the #1 seed in the AFC and the AFC South Champions. The Jacksonville Jaguars had one of the greatest comebacks in NFL playoff history last month after being down 27-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers. They came back to win the game 31-30. They aren’t going to have the same kind of luck today if they get into a 27 point hole against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jacksonville will be facing the highest scoring league in this year, and will need to play a perfect game to advance to the AFC championship game next week.
Who: Jacksonville Jaguars (9-8) at Kansas City Chiefs (14-3)
Where: Arrowhead Stadium | Kansas City, MO
When: January 21, 2023, 4:30 p.m.
TV: NBC
Mike Tirico (play-by-play)
Cris Collinsworth (analyst)
Melissa Stark (sideline)
RADIO:
Sirius XM NFL
Home Stream - (Sirius 85, XM/SXM 226, Internet 815) Away Stream - (Sirius 82, XM/SXM 225, Internet 814) National Stream - (Sirius 88, XM/SXM 88, Internet 88)
Live Streaming: NFL.com Game Pass, Fubo.TV, NFL Plus, Sling TV, Peacock
DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Chiefs -9, 53 O/U
Prediction: Chiefs 33 - Jaguars 27
