Washington Commanders will interview Rams Assistant Head Coach/TE Coach Thomas Brown next week for OC job

Washington has officially interviewed three candidates for their offensive coordinator position. Scott Turner, who had been the team’s OC for all three of Ron Rivera’s years as head coach in Washington, was fired after the season. John Keim reports that the team will be adding two more names to their interview list next week. It was previously reported that the team was interested in Miami Dolphins Assistant Head Coach/RB Coach Eric Studesville.

Keim also reported a new name, Los Angeles Rams Assistant Head Coach/TE Coach Thomas Brown, who is expected to interview for the position next week. Brown has also received interest from the Houston Texans for their open head coaching job this year. He joined Sean McVay’s coaching staff in 2020 as the Rams running backs coach. He was promoted to an assistant head coach after just one year coaching at the NFL level. This season he switched to coaching tight ends, adding experience with coaching multiple positions on the offense.

Thomas was a running back in college at Georgia, but his NFL career was brief, and he was out of the league after three short years. He moved to coaching in 2011, and joined Georgia’s staff as a strength and conditioning coach. He became a RB coach the following year at Chattanooga, and coached at Marshall and Wisconsin for a season, before taking the same job back at Georgia in 2015. Brown got his first chance to be an offensive coordinator at Miami in 2016, and also coached their running backs. He had one more running backs coaching job at South Carolina two years later, before getting the call from McVay to join his coaching staff.

Brown will be the team’s fifth interview for the job. Washington has previously interviewed former Giants Head Coach Pat Shurmur, Commanders QB coach Ken Zampese, and Falcons QB Coach Charles London. Washington reportedly had a list of 8 names paired down from their original 20 candidates. Former head coach Jim Caldwell and Miami Dolphins Passing Game Coordinator/QB Coach Darrell Bevell have reportedly turned down requests to interview for Washington’s OC position.