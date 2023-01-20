All aTwitter: 20 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
DT Daron Payne Named To The 2023 Pro Bowl: pic.twitter.com/FEsOMHs9l4— Washington Commanders PR (@Wash_PR) January 19, 2023
Head coaches and GMs from non-playoff teams nominated assistants to “coach up” in elevated or different roles at the Senior Bowl. Washington is one of three teams to have as many as 4 assistants get accepted:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 19, 2023
Ben Jacobs
Ryan Kerrigan
Travelle Wharton
Jennifer King
The Commanders were one of the oldest teams on offense and one of the youngest teams on defense on a snap-weighted basis. 11th oldest overall. Interesting stuff: https://t.co/xEF6GgWvbJ— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 19, 2023
Six fans came to the park to battle it out in @EAMaddenNFL— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 19, 2023
The winner faced Jahan in the finale pic.twitter.com/lDcsvvXjJG
The Washington Post Commanders are for sale? https://t.co/iAdIMgzxvG— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 19, 2023
*Washington Commanders— Ben Mullin (@BenMullin) January 19, 2023
Talking with @RealDGunn about 76ers owner Josh Harris: "People love what he's done with the Sixers...There was grumbling at first but he's built it the right way...It would be a breath of fresh air for Washington"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 19, 2023
NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants https://t.co/t0NgtvY5A7 pic.twitter.com/apvc5ZKYUv— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) January 19, 2023
Where things currently stand:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 19, 2023
HC openings (5): Broncos, Cardinals. Colts, Panthers, Texans.
OC openings (8): Buccaneers, Ravens, Chargers, Titans, Patriots, Jets, Rams, Commanders.
DC openings (3): Dolphins, Vikings, Falcons.
GM openings: None
Byron Leftwich, who was born and raised in DC, is now available for an OC job. https://t.co/WNMKFzjHUJ— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 19, 2023
From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Ravens made clear their belief in Lamar Jackson. pic.twitter.com/HqaVV8UNLi— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 19, 2023
What struck me:— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 19, 2023
Harbaugh said he “100 percent … 200% percent” wants Lamar Jackson as their QB. But earlier, when asked about his confidence in getting a deal done, the first thing #Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said was: “It takes two to tango."
DeCosta declined to discuss whether they would entertain trade offers for Lamar Jackson. But the #Ravens GM did say locking up Lamar is their “singular focus” — and it will take time, communication and give and take— Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) January 19, 2023
.@rapsheet breaking news... in real time— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 19, 2023
Ravens OC Greg Roman is stepping away. pic.twitter.com/PCEooDQfPN
The first paragraph of this release reads like a targeted google ad for Ron Rivera https://t.co/IeNu5Iddxx— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 19, 2023
GREG ROMAN IS GONE pic.twitter.com/9JcVtOnhfS— The Ravens Realm (@RealmRavens) January 19, 2023
Under Greg Roman:— Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) January 19, 2023
Alex Smith: NFC championship
Colin Kaepernick: In Super Bowl
Lamar Jackson: Unanimous MVP
But sure, let’s blame Greg Roman. pic.twitter.com/cepwQ5mMM7
Greg Roman may be of the greatest run game tacticians I have ever been around at the NFL level. RBs and TEs love his system because they EAT. WRs absolutely hate it. That’s why free agent WRs didn’t want to go to or stay in Baltimore. It was never about Lamar Jackson.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 19, 2023
Greg Roman has been an offensive coordinator for 10 seasons on 3 different teams. Roman had the No. 1 rush attack in the NFL 4 times and never finished lower than 8th in the NFL in rush offense. pic.twitter.com/dCXSktNXIU— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 19, 2023
#Commanders fans would be salty as hell, but Greg Roman fits Ron Rivera's desired style— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) January 19, 2023
Unpopular take that I think is 100% correct:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 19, 2023
The Commanders should interview Greg Roman for their OC job. He is the best version of what they are looking for. If they want to run the ball, he will help them do it. And he'll get a lot out of Sam Howell's legs as well.
General manager Les Snead isn't ready for a rebuild, he's poised to lead Rams "remodel"https://t.co/bM8c1iUn51 pic.twitter.com/tmY1gkWVpl— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 19, 2023
Statement from Head Coach Kevin O’Connell pic.twitter.com/ntRqd4cr4A— Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) January 19, 2023
Golly I wonder who they will choose... https://t.co/qnKlctDdj5— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) January 19, 2023
Who's leading the @SeanPayton coaching jamboree?@TomPelissero talked with us today about how Super Bowl winner's tour is going and who's the front-runner at the moment:#NFL #NFLPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/4OK4vEWMwJ— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) January 19, 2023
#Saints HC Sean Payton is seeking to be paid $20-25 million per season.— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) January 19, 2023
Thanks to Dan Snyder the @Commanders were dead last in stadium capacity also, "31 of the league’s 32 teams sold at least 92% of their capacity. Only the Washington Commanders, at 85.9%, failed to reach that threshhold. Seven teams were at at least 100%." https://t.co/1648ucppsz pic.twitter.com/qKTd4Fp6Fu— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) January 19, 2023
Singer-songwriter-guitarist David Crosby, a founding member of two popular and enormously influential ’60s rock units, the Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (later Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young), has died. He was 81 years old. https://t.co/s7sNXpN4Jn pic.twitter.com/y3tdH8Gkv8— Variety (@Variety) January 19, 2023
David Crosby has passed away at the age of 81.— Rex Chapman (@RexChapman) January 19, 2023
Rest in peace… pic.twitter.com/7UwS1XgKqY
David Crosby stuck to his guns. A difficult and gifted man. Whose talent and taste was immense. His harmonious voice still echoes in Laurel Canyon. A proud man who said what he said, and felt what he felt with no apology. A brilliant songwriter, and an American Icon, RIP. pic.twitter.com/lwL5emAdQ3— Michael Des Barres (@MDesbarres) January 19, 2023
