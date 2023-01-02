Dallas Cowboys vs Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know for the Week 18 game

The Washington Commanders enter Week 18 with a 7-8-1 record, and they were eliminated from playoff contention last week. They host the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field for the season finale of the 2022-23 season. Dallas will be playing for the NFC East division title, and a slight chance at getting the #1 seed in the NFC, while Washington will be looking at the results of the other games to see where they will pick in this year’s draft.