The NFL has announced the full Week 18 schedule

The NFL just announced the full Week 18 schedule. There is no Thursday Night or Monday Night Football this week, so all 16 games will be played on Saturday or Sunday. The NFL announced the two Saturday games yesterday and they are AFC West and South games. Washington was eliminated from playoff yesterday after the team lost to the Cleveland Browns, and the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers both won. Ron Rivera was unaware of this possibility, and was expecting to win and have the Washington Commanders game against the Dallas Cowboys flexed to Sunday night at 8:20pm. That didn’t happen.

The Washington Commanders will now be hosting the Dallas Cowboys at FedEx Field, and that game will be played at 4:25 pm. Dallas has a chance to win the NFC East if they beat Washington, and the Philadelphia Eagles lose to the New York Giants. That game will be played at the same 4:25 time slot so the league can keep the intrigue of who wins the division.

If Buffalo defeats Cincinnati tonight, #BALvsCIN will be played at 4:25pm ET on CBS.



If Cincinnati defeats Buffalo, #BALvsCIN will be played at 1pm ET on CBS. — NFL (@NFL) January 2, 2023

Washington fans have some draft considerations to consider when watching games this weekend. The Commanders currently have a 7-8-1 record, and sit in the 14th spot in this year’s draft. That will likely change depending on the results of a few games. There are four teams with a 7-8 record that sit in the 10-13 spots ahead of Washington. If the Saints(#10), Titans(#11), Browns(#12), and Jets(#13) all win, and Washington loses, the Commanders could move all they way up to the 10th overall pick. If Washington pulls off the upset, and the teams below them lose, the Commanders could fall to the 21st overall pick.