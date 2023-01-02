 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Ron Rivera Presser: “The toughest thing is solidifying the QB1 spot. That’s something we’ll continue to work on”

Ron Rivera speaks to the media after Washington has been eliminated from the playoff race

By Scott Jennings
Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to reporters this afternoon. He said he will meet with coaches today before making a decision on who will be the starting quarterback for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He emphasized that the team is playing to win, which doesn’t sound like a turn to rookie QB Sam Howell. We will likely get his QB decision before Wednesday’s practice, but it could leak out sooner.

Rivera talked about his “little bit of a gaffe” at his post-game presser yesterday, where he didn’t know that Washington could be eliminated with a loss to the Browns and wins by the Lions and Packers. He said he never thought they would lose to Cleveland, he expected a win, and their game against the Cowboys to be flexed to Sunday and be a big game for the NFC playoff picture. That obviously didn’t happen, and the team has been eliminated after their third straight loss.

Rivera was asked about switching to Carson Wentz in the 4th quarter of the 49ers game, and then starting him this week for his first start since a Week 6 finger injury placed him on IR. Rivera went back to his wanted a spark comment when talking about going back to Wentz. He said he saw enough from Wentz to feel comfortable going to him, and also brought up the team’s 0-2-1 record in December with Taylor Heinicke starting, He doesn’t regret going back to his Week 1 starter, but he expected it to go a lot differently when he returned to play.

Rivera talked about the problems he’s had finding QB1 since taking over the team 3 years ago. He said that’s the one position they’ve got to solidify more than anything else, and it’s the toughest spot to solidify. He also said they would continue to work on it, which sounds like Washington could have a different Week 1 starter for the fourth time in four years if Rivera is retained as the head coach.

Rivera also talked about the trouble the team has had replacing Kam Curl. Yesterday he mentioned that an MRI found “a little something else”. Washington tried to replace Curl by committee with players like Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves. He also talked about Benjamin St-Juste being out again, and Danny Johnson stepping up to replace him and make some plays.

