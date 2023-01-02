Ron Rivera Presser: “The toughest thing is solidifying the QB1 spot. That’s something we’ll continue to work on”

Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera spoke to reporters this afternoon. He said he will meet with coaches today before making a decision on who will be the starting quarterback for the season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. He emphasized that the team is playing to win, which doesn’t sound like a turn to rookie QB Sam Howell. We will likely get his QB decision before Wednesday’s practice, but it could leak out sooner.

Rivera talked about his “little bit of a gaffe” at his post-game presser yesterday, where he didn’t know that Washington could be eliminated with a loss to the Browns and wins by the Lions and Packers. He said he never thought they would lose to Cleveland, he expected a win, and their game against the Cowboys to be flexed to Sunday and be a big game for the NFC playoff picture. That obviously didn’t happen, and the team has been eliminated after their third straight loss.

Rivera was asked about switching to Carson Wentz in the 4th quarter of the 49ers game, and then starting him this week for his first start since a Week 6 finger injury placed him on IR. Rivera went back to his wanted a spark comment when talking about going back to Wentz. He said he saw enough from Wentz to feel comfortable going to him, and also brought up the team’s 0-2-1 record in December with Taylor Heinicke starting, He doesn’t regret going back to his Week 1 starter, but he expected it to go a lot differently when he returned to play.

Rivera talked about the problems he’s had finding QB1 since taking over the team 3 years ago. He said that’s the one position they’ve got to solidify more than anything else, and it’s the toughest spot to solidify. He also said they would continue to work on it, which sounds like Washington could have a different Week 1 starter for the fourth time in four years if Rivera is retained as the head coach.

Rivera also talked about the trouble the team has had replacing Kam Curl. Yesterday he mentioned that an MRI found “a little something else”. Washington tried to replace Curl by committee with players like Percy Butler and Jeremy Reaves. He also talked about Benjamin St-Juste being out again, and Danny Johnson stepping up to replace him and make some plays.

LIVE: HC Ron Rivera speaks to the media https://t.co/78w3O7umRv — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 2, 2023

Starting QB:

Ron Rivera at the podium. Said he's meeting with coaches later today and will make a decision on a quarterback after that — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) January 2, 2023

Ron Rivera on the QB decision for Week 18: "We're going to continue to evaluate. ... I'm meeting with coaches later today and we'll discuss all those things as a group, and then I'll make a decision when it's time and appropriate." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2023

Playing to win:

Ron Rivera about Week 18: "Were playing to win...That's how we approached yesterday, so much so that I made a gaffe not knowing we could get knocked out of the playoffs" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 2, 2023

Playoff elimination:

Ron Rivera on his presser yesterday: "I know I made a little bit of a gaffe yesterday... but to be honest with you, I never thought that we would lose. I was anticipating winning and I was anticipating our game getting flexed to 8:30" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 2, 2023

Return to Carson Wentz as the starter:

Ron Rivera on turning to Wentz: "I was looking for the spark, and the way he performed in that last quarter in San Francisco, I was feeling pretty comfortable, pretty confident he'd be able to do that again. ... I didn't expect it to play out the way it did." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 2, 2023

Regret starting Wentz?:

Rivera said he doesn't regret putting Carson Wentz in. "Being 0-2-1 in the last three games really pushed me" to make the change, he said. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 2, 2023

Finding QB1:

Rivera says toughest thing in his time in Washington is the inability to find QB1. "That's the one position we've got to solidify more than anything else" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 2, 2023

This was the sense I got, too.



Rivera straight up said "it didn't work right now" in relation to finding a free agent QB this past year (Wentz).



I fully expect next year's Week 1 starter is not currently on the roster https://t.co/W6GsS85Ymr — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 2, 2023

Rivera said, "The toughest thing is solidifying the Qb 1 spot. That's something we'll continue working on. I was asked that question 8 or 9 weeks ago, what the difference was and that's the one position we have to solidify going forward." — John Keim (@john_keim) January 2, 2023

Replacing Kam Curl: