Commanders Vs. Browns - Studs and Duds

I’ve said for weeks this team is not a playoff team. Sure, they may have done a good job pulling the wool over our eyes for a few weeks there in the middle of the season, but when push came to shove, they got bullied like a 200 pound ten-year-old at fat camp!

With the season on the line, and in control of their own destiny at home against a Browns team with nothing but pride to play for (and on a day where they were honoring the great HOGS) Washington completely soiled themselves in front of a half-packed stadium with a crowd booing Carson Wentz’s every snap and chanting Taylor Heinicke’s name!

Embarrassing!

Pin the blame on whoever you choose - however, it’s Ron Rivera the head coach and Ron Rivera the general manager who failed this team and its diehard fans. And SHAME on us for letting him fool us all...

Below are my Studs and Duds of the game followed by some notes.

Studs:

Daron Payne - Payne recorded five tackles, two sacks and three pressures. He now has a career high 11.5 sacks on the season with one more game left to play. However, I have ZERO confidence this staff will extend him. I fully expect Star Lotulelei to be his replacement in the offseason.

Duds:

Carson Wentz - What a HORRIFIC performance (if you can even call his appearance that) by the giant ginger. Everything that could have possibly gone wrong for him, did. From throwing to body language - he was a complete disaster. I BLAME RON!

Two things are very clear - 1.) The future at QB has not started a game yet for Washington. Arguing between Wentz and Heinicke at this point is like arguing who is the smartest invalid! And 2.) I want no part of this staff selecting the next quarterback!

I BLAME RON!

Horrible pass here by Wentz pic.twitter.com/yWP0l2DaTL — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 1, 2023

Kendall Fuller - Fuller was absolutely horrible in coverage this game. His “attempts” at tackling were just as bad. I blame Ron!

Bad…just BAD play by Fuller ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/7fHdtLejoa — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 1, 2023

Efe Obada - Obada gave up (or simply had no awareness) on two would-be sacks during the game. It was an embarrassing effort by the veteran.

Horrible awareness by Obada ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/uDS6cpJDKZ — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 1, 2023

Wes Schweitzer - I counted at least seven low snaps throughout the game (not that they mattered anyways, as Wentz couldn’t do anything with a perfect snap), and he was responsible for a sack and multiple pressures. To his defense, he’s not a true center. I blame Ron!

Schweitzer literally has no chance… pic.twitter.com/RO1O1GBdIl — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 1, 2023

Charles Leno - As usual, Leno looked poor in pass protection, allowing a team high four pressures and a sack. I blame Ron!

Commanders Coaching Staff - They often say a dog looks like his owner...and led by the head buffoon himself, this entire staff, yet again, was unprepared and outcoached. It’s a shame the great Joe Gibbs had to be in attendance to witness this debacle. It’s time to get rid of this entire group of misfits!

4th and 1… and this is what we get ‍♂️



Pathetic!! pic.twitter.com/k5K9uQe0Yz — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) January 1, 2023

Notes: