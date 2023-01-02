All aTwitter: 2 January 2023 - elimination Monday edition

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
"This is the type of loss that in a strong organization everything is on the table following this." @JPFinlayNBCS telling it straight#WASvsCLE | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/K1lG8Xs6IC— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) January 1, 2023
This is incredible. #Commanders head coach Ron Rivera clearly didn't know that his team could be eliminated today. (@ChadwikoTWW)pic.twitter.com/c71QvU2Kq2— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 1, 2023
Ron Rivera said Jonathan Allen hyperextended his knee and they’ll examine him further tomorrow at the team’s facility.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2023
Ron Rivera said the Commanders will decide on the Week 18 QB after reviewing the tape Monday morning.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 1, 2023
In his last 5 starts, Carson Wentz has led the Washington offense to an average of 11.4 points per game. With 3 bad INTs against the Browns, he's making the decision easy.— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) January 1, 2023
It needs to be said. The @Commanders looked underprepared and lifeless today for a game that has their playoff fate at hand. They have been outcoached and outplayed by a team that has nothing to play for. It's inexcusable. They have failed to win home games that were winnable.— Lake Lewis Jr (@LakeLewis) January 1, 2023
FedEx Field is emptying. The final stretch of this season -- with huge home games, an opportunity for Ron Rivera to show progress in Year 3, to bet on the QB he brought in this offseason -- has been a disaster.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) January 1, 2023
Ron Rivera's going to have a really hard time defending Wentz after this performance.— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 1, 2023
Too many people spent this week suggesting Wentz could be extended...— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 1, 2023
Arm talent way over rated— Joe Theismann (@Theismann7) January 1, 2023
Ron considered switching to Taylor Heinicke, he said. But once the deficit grew to 14, he stuck with Wentz because of the need to throw— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) January 1, 2023
Ron is going to get skewered. I don’t want to hear a word of sass out his mouth answering the media’s questions, either. You gotta wear this whole mess.— Jahan Thotson (@FiftyGutBlog) January 1, 2023
Whatever Carson Wentz learned about the system while recovering from his injury, struggles with handling pressure remain.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) January 1, 2023
You won't get a better look than this.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) January 1, 2023
Oh my god. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/L95DPTCBPf
Fans line the tunnel to boo Carson Wentz as he walks off. Tough end to his DC tenure.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 1, 2023
Commanders fans booing Carson Wentz as he exits FedEx Field…cheered Taylor Heinicke when he left a couple minutes prior…bad day for Washington to say the least. pic.twitter.com/tuPKsa6i9I— David Harrison (@DHarrison82) January 1, 2023
If your position is TH somehow would have inspired the defense to not give up three long TD drives today then we are just not going to agree#HTTC— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) January 1, 2023
As a reminder, the only public comment we got from Dan Snyder this entire offseason, by way of a leaked audio clip was him commenting on Carson Wentz.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 1, 2023
"We finally got our quarterback."
Would be horrible if the 5th round pick scored 10 points and threw 3INTs to 0 touchdowns. https://t.co/tC3xaY6581— Marshall (@EstCommand) January 1, 2023
Credit to the Commanders. They seem to find every way not to just give Brian Robinson the ball on fourth-and-1 up the middle.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 1, 2023
Rough day for Efe Obada.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 1, 2023
"Garbage, trash was what we saw today."@BMitchliveNBCS | #WASvsCLE pic.twitter.com/OEZ3jxI9D1— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) January 1, 2023
With Philly losing, the Cowboys could be playing for the division next week. That would be brutal on what's supposed to be Sonny Jurgensen's day.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 1, 2023
There is a chance that Sonny Jurgenson's jersey retirement next week is going to take place:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 1, 2023
With WSH eliminated.
With DAL playing for the division.
With Cowboys fans taking over the stadium.
With a rookie 5th round pick making his QB'ing debut.
Washington currently owns the 17th overall pick in the draft. After today's late games, it could be 15th overall. A loss next Sunday could put them near the 10th overall selection.— Ken Johannesen (@BurgundyBurner) January 1, 2023
The Giants play the Eagles next week and someway, somehow: The Giants can rest their starters next week and the Eagles can't.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2023
Jaire Alexander just did the griddy in Justin Jefferson's face. pic.twitter.com/kjJ3ygl7gp— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 1, 2023
Jalen Hurts (shoulder) is officially inactive, but the #Eagles believe he could return for their final regular season game.— Inside Injuries (@InsideInjuries) January 1, 2023
According to our projections he won’t be fully recovered for a few more weeks. This could linger into the postseason.
Source: Teddy Bridgewater believed to have a broken finger on right hand. https://t.co/WlDTeZ2ylp— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 1, 2023
Joe Gibbs tells @JPFinlayNBCS he doesn't know what the mascot will be.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 1, 2023
So there's at least one person.
First look at Major Tuddy, the Commanders new mascot pic.twitter.com/Yq2La2DOuw— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) January 1, 2023
Meet the #Commanders new mascot, Major Tuddy— NBC4 Sports (@NBC4Sports) January 1, 2023
According to the team, his love for Washington football began when he was just a piglet after watching the Hogs offensive lines of the 80s and 90s.
He also hails from Upper MarlBOARo, Maryland. @nbcwashington @JPFinlayNBCS #HTTC pic.twitter.com/k6MmpizEcw
The Commanders have sent out a Major Tuddy fact sheet.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) January 1, 2023
I'm pro-Tuddy. Going on record with that now. Only regret is he's a Major and not a Commander. pic.twitter.com/tBPhc9UAUt
