What are the odds? The Washington Commanders open as home underdogs against the Dallas Cowboys

The Washington Commanders lost to the Cleveland Browns 24-10. About 3 hours and 20 minutes later they were eliminated from the playoffs after the Packers crushed the Vikings. All the playoff scenarios for Washington are dead, but their Week 18 opponent, the Dallas Cowboys, got a big incentive to win the final game of the regular season. With the Philadelphia Eagles losing today, Dallas can still take the NFC East division title with a win over Washington the Giants beating the Eagles. New York gains nothing with a win, so they could rest starters before the playoffs.

The Washington Commanders open up Week 18 as 6 1⁄ 2 point home underdogs to the Dallas Cowboys. Washington plays it's final game of the season at FedEx Field. This line is likely to swing more in Dallas's favor as the game gets closer. The O/U on this game is up from the 39 1⁄ 2 it has been the last few weeks, and opens at 42.

DraftKings Sportsbook odds:

Point spread: Cowboys -6.5

Point total: 42

Moneyline: Cowboys -260, Commanders +220