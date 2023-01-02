NFL 2022 Week 17: ‘Monday Night Football’ Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals picks

Week 17 of the 2022 season is almost complete, and the Washington Commanders have officially been eliminated from the playoffs. They were embarrassed on the field by Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns, then off the field when Ron Rivera didn't know his team could be eliminated if the Packers won.

Tonight’s game is a huge AFC matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bills have already clinched the AFC East, and the Bengals can clinch the AFC North with a win tonight. Buffalo needs to get a win tonight to have a chance to lock up the #1 seed in the AFC next week These teams didn't get a chance to meet in the playoffs last year after the Chiefs beat the Bills in the divisional round, but they have a very real chance to get that matchup this year.

Injury report:

Who: Buffalo Bills (12-3) at Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)

Where: Paycor Stadium | Cincinnati, OH

When: January 2nd, 2022, 8:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Joe Buck(play-by-play)

Troy Aikman(analyst)

Lisa Salters (sideline)

Online Stream: Fubo.TV, ESPN+

DraftKings Sportsbook odds: Bills -1 1/2, 50 O/U

Prediction: Bills 33 - Bengals 27

SB Nation Blogs: Buffalo Rumblings | Cincy Jungle

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop

NFL News twitter feed:

Washington Commanders twitter feed: