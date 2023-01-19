Daron Payne has been added to the NFC’s Pro Bowl roster

When the Pro Bowl rosters were announced last month, one name seemed to be left off the initial roster. Washington Commanders DT Daron Payne had his best season as a pro, but was named a 1st alternate for the NFC. Three Washington players were voted as starters(DT Jonathan Allen, P Tress Way, S Jeremy Reaves) and WR Terry McLaurin was named a reserve. Ron Rivera did a great job telling the players they had made the team, and it still gets pulls at the heartstrings when you watch the interaction between Reaves and Rivera.

Daron Payne has always been a disruptive player on Washington’s defensive line, but this was the year that he really shined. He led the Commanders with 11.5 sacks this season, and he’s been getting a lot of attention around the league as he prepares to hit free agency for the first time in his career. Ben Standig is reporting that Payne has now been added to the Pro Bowl, another accomplishment for the former Alabama lineman. Washington has said they want to keep Payne, but he has made it clear that he wants to get the payday that he earned, and his price has been going up all season.

This year’s Pro Bowl will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV on February 5th. The NFL will be hosting Pro Bowl games that will culminate in a flag football game between the AFC and NFC.