All aTwitter: 19 January 2023

#Dolphins pass game coordinator/QB coach Darrell Bevell informed the #Jets and #Commanders he’s declining an interview for their OC jobs, per sources.— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023
Bevell is well-respected and figures to have other opportunities in this cycle. But as of now, he plans to stay in Miami.
Not overly surprising. Probably not the right fit for Bevell. His last two OC gigs ended with his HC getting fired, him becoming interim HC and then being let go after the season. Very realistic possibility that could have happened again in Washington.— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 18, 2023
Look at this @DanHellie tweet from 2017. Woof. https://t.co/mJPDAtfC93— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 18, 2023
Love to hear it, can you send one my way while you’re at it ❤️ https://t.co/MKdAAV6mJc— All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) January 18, 2023
The Commanders’ year-over-year home attendance improved 10.15% (3rd-largest gain in the NFL), but it had the lowest avg. attendance at 58,100 per game, per @SBJ.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 18, 2023
Washington (85.9%) was the only NFL team that didn’t sell at least 92% of its capacity.https://t.co/mIzPWm6uli
.@Tress_Way on what he'll remember most about this year's punt team— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 18, 2023
New episode of Command Center ⬇️
It's time to vote for the @pepsi Rookie of the Year!— NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023
Place your votes now ➡️ https://t.co/kkKoIYc873 pic.twitter.com/YECejqeAkm
Is @brockpurdy13 becoming the GOAT right before our eyes?— Brad Congelio (@BradCongelio) January 17, 2023
He is above and beyond all other #wildcardweekend QBs when comparing EPA without play action vs with play action.
Note: data does not yet include DAL vs. TB.@Eric_Branch @CamInman @MaioccoNBCS pic.twitter.com/lpvJnA5xJa
Welcome to the offseason of Lamar Jackson: Let's get you up to speed on what's happening and try to separate fact from speculation.... @The33rdTeamFBpic.twitter.com/MtQ5ye7GDu— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2023
Trevor Lawrence said: "I can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than Jacksonville last Saturday" pic.twitter.com/EKk7MAGjhb— Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) January 18, 2023
Tale of the Tape: Prescott vs Purdy @ThomasDavisSDTM is taking Purdy over Prescott for poise...@dallascowboys fans, do you agree? pic.twitter.com/yqCWRKIru4— NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) January 18, 2023
From NFL Now: Two down, one scheduled interview to go for Sean Payton. pic.twitter.com/z9HswAAcQZ— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2023
Couple early thoughts on 2023 NFL Draft class:— Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 18, 2023
-Great group of TE's, edge rushers & CB's.
-Tough to sort out top 3 QB's..All 3 interesting, All 3 flawed
-Fascinated to see how hight/low Texas RB Bijan Robinson goes...1 of the elite players in class but devalued position.
Both Getsy and Graham had NFL head coaching interviews last year. Now they get a chance to show what they can do at the premier college all-star game Feb. 4 in Mobile on @nflnetwork. https://t.co/dJ3GrHXACh— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023
Regardless of your sport this deserves a look. pic.twitter.com/zVex5FS3TM— Dyslexic_aDve (@Number_trois) January 17, 2023
