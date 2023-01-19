All aTwitter: 19 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

#Dolphins pass game coordinator/QB coach Darrell Bevell informed the #Jets and #Commanders he’s declining an interview for their OC jobs, per sources.



Bevell is well-respected and figures to have other opportunities in this cycle. But as of now, he plans to stay in Miami. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

Not overly surprising. Probably not the right fit for Bevell. His last two OC gigs ended with his HC getting fired, him becoming interim HC and then being let go after the season. Very realistic possibility that could have happened again in Washington. — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) January 18, 2023

Love to hear it, can you send one my way while you’re at it ❤️ https://t.co/MKdAAV6mJc — All-Pro Reavo (@JR1ERA) January 18, 2023

The Commanders’ year-over-year home attendance improved 10.15% (3rd-largest gain in the NFL), but it had the lowest avg. attendance at 58,100 per game, per @SBJ.



Washington (85.9%) was the only NFL team that didn’t sell at least 92% of its capacity.https://t.co/mIzPWm6uli — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 18, 2023

.@Tress_Way on what he'll remember most about this year's punt team



New episode of Command Center ⬇️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 18, 2023

It's time to vote for the @pepsi Rookie of the Year!



Place your votes now ➡️ https://t.co/kkKoIYc873 pic.twitter.com/YECejqeAkm — NFL (@NFL) January 17, 2023

Is @brockpurdy13 becoming the GOAT right before our eyes?



He is above and beyond all other #wildcardweekend QBs when comparing EPA without play action vs with play action.



Note: data does not yet include DAL vs. TB.@Eric_Branch @CamInman @MaioccoNBCS pic.twitter.com/lpvJnA5xJa — Brad Congelio ‍ (@BradCongelio) January 17, 2023

Welcome to the offseason of Lamar Jackson: Let's get you up to speed on what's happening and try to separate fact from speculation.... @The33rdTeamFBpic.twitter.com/MtQ5ye7GDu — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 18, 2023

Trevor Lawrence said: "I can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than Jacksonville last Saturday" pic.twitter.com/EKk7MAGjhb — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) January 18, 2023

Tale of the Tape: Prescott vs Purdy @ThomasDavisSDTM is taking Purdy over Prescott for poise...@dallascowboys fans, do you agree? pic.twitter.com/yqCWRKIru4 — NFL Total Access (@NFLTotalAccess) January 18, 2023

From NFL Now: Two down, one scheduled interview to go for Sean Payton. pic.twitter.com/z9HswAAcQZ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2023

Couple early thoughts on 2023 NFL Draft class:

-Great group of TE's, edge rushers & CB's.

-Tough to sort out top 3 QB's..All 3 interesting, All 3 flawed

-Fascinated to see how hight/low Texas RB Bijan Robinson goes...1 of the elite players in class but devalued position. — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 18, 2023

Both Getsy and Graham had NFL head coaching interviews last year. Now they get a chance to show what they can do at the premier college all-star game Feb. 4 in Mobile on @nflnetwork. https://t.co/dJ3GrHXACh — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 18, 2023

Regardless of your sport this deserves a look. pic.twitter.com/zVex5FS3TM — Dyslexic_aDve (@Number_trois) January 17, 2023

Hogs Haven Media Information

Podcasts: Apple Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify | Podbean | iHeartRadio | Google

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJeningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005

Buy Washington gear at the HogsHaven Fanshop