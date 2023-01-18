Darrell Bevell turns down OC interview requests from the Jets and Commanders

The Washington Commanders have had their request to interview a potential offensive coordinator turned down for the second time in a week. First it was Jim Caldwell, who has been interviewing for head coaching jobs and wanted to focus on those opportunities. Tom Pelissero is reporting that Miami Dolphins Passing Game Coordinator/QB Coach Darrell Bevell is also declining Washington’s request for an interview. He also denied the New York Jets request to interview for their open OC job. Bevell was one of the top names in the Commanders search for a replacement for Scott Turner, who was fired last week.

Washington started their interviews yesterday with former NFL Head Coach Pat Shurmur, and they are doing an internal interview with QB Coach Ken Zampese today. Rivera is also planning on interviewing Atlanta Falcons QB Coach Charles London and Miami Dolphins Associate Head Coach/RB Coach Eric Studesville. Rivera reportedly had 8 names on his list of candidates, but now 2 potential hires have declined. Dan Snyder is likely to sell the team this year, and Rivera is considered a lame duck coach by many if that sale goes through as expected.