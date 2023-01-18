All aTwitter: 18 January 2023

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
We are interviewing Pat Shurmur today for our offensive coordinator opening.— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) January 17, 2023
Pat Shurmur is interviewing for the Commanders' OC job today. This is how his offenses faired in Denver when he was their OC in 2020 and 2021. pic.twitter.com/vbkkKRNiJl— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 17, 2023
Per source, Washington will meet with Pat Shurmur (@NickiJhabvala reported)& Atlanta QB coach Charles London. Others of interest: Miami associate HC/RB coach Eric Studesville; Miami pass game/QB coach Darrell Bevell. Others (Caldwell, Reich) interviewing for HC jobs 1st; wait/see— John Keim (@john_keim) January 17, 2023
Not sure yet if Bevell will eventually interview here or not. Another possible wait/see depending on how coaching dominoes fall. Sounds like this will be a patient process.— John Keim (@john_keim) January 17, 2023
Report: The #Bucs to fire Offensive Coordinator Byron Leftwich.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 17, 2023
The team had plans to fire Leftwich since their Bye week mid-season but Todd Bowles decided to keep him at the time, per @PewterReporthttps://t.co/OBe6W86wo7 pic.twitter.com/TkYzoD3K2Y
I don’t know how you can watch what happened in Tampa this year and than watch that tape back from last night and not think— Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 17, 2023
“We have to start all over again from the bottom”
-zero energy
-zero creativity
-zero adjustments
-look totally unprepared
-both sides of the ball
On Bryon Leftwich possibly being a candidate for the #Commanders' OC job:— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 17, 2023
Remember, WSH wants to focus on running the ball. The Bucs struggled to do that with him running their offense. In his 4 years in TB they ranked 28th, 25th 15th, and 32nd in rushing YPP.
Former Colts coach Frank Reich interviewed today for the Arizona Cardinals' open head coach position, per sources.— Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) January 18, 2023
I keep seeing Kendall Fuller mentioned in possible cuts (just by fans). Do you all realise that over his past 13 games he gave up 21.2 yards per game, a QB rating of 54.92 when targeted, and is only 27 years old ??. The team won't do much better !!!— Washington Commanders UK fan (@WashingtonComs) January 17, 2023
According to @JPFinlayNBCS, Josh Harris is the name to keep an eye on for new Commanders' owner.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) January 17, 2023
In this clip, he's asked a question about how to build a dynastic franchise like the Patriots or Spurs.
I have no idea if he'd be a good owner but I do like his answer #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bfJHp7yeDU
Dan Snyder said he’d never, ever change the Redskins name. He did. Said he’d never sell and leave team to his kids. He’s selling. So why would we believe talk that Snyder would never sell to Bezos?— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 17, 2023
Rick Snider’s Washington says Washington Commanders bidder Josh Harris may leave local fans with mixed emotions. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/glHJnwjWsI— Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) January 17, 2023
Take Command feat. @john_keim— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) January 17, 2023
-The latest on the ownership situation
-What are the options at OC?
-Is Sam Howell really the leader to be QB1?https://t.co/VlP4tNH3R8
For salary cap purposes the #Bucs need Tom Brady to either retire or decide to return to Tampa. If he explores free agency they are left with a $35.1M salary cap charge. In the other two scenarios they can reduce that to roughly between $13 and $18M.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) January 17, 2023
Washington Commanders odds for QBs Lamar Jackson and Tom Brady's next team via @SportsBettingAG pic.twitter.com/DtD2ek2xQH— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) January 17, 2023
The Titans are hiring 49ers executive Ran Carthon as their GM, source confirms, as @diannaESPN reported. The 49ers will receive two third-round draft choices for developing a minority GM candidate hired by another team.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 17, 2023
The 49ers previously received such compensation for the head coach and GM hires of Robert Saleh by the Jets, Martin Mayhew by Washington and Mike McDaniel by the Dolphins.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) January 17, 2023
Lions OC Ben Johnson, who was scheduled to meet with the Panthers on Wednesday in Charlotte, informed interested teams he’s staying in Detroit, a league source confirmed. Tom Pelissero first reported.— David Newton (@DNewtonespn) January 18, 2023
When Ben Johnson was the Lions tight ends coach last year I asked him about working for Dan Campbell and this is what he said. Their working relationship is no joke. pic.twitter.com/wTJUWGzksx— Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) January 18, 2023
Expanded quote from new #Cardinals GM Monti Ossenfort on what the organization will look like under his leadership, as the search for a new head coach begins: pic.twitter.com/Xb7WLBHX1X— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 17, 2023
The Eagles ran 32 QB sneaks this season (the most since 2000, when trumedia data starts. likely an all-time NFL record) League avg: 8.6— Kalyn Kahler (@kalynkahler) January 17, 2023
With Hurts, they convert 93.3 percent!
I spent the last 3 weeks obsessing over how the Eagles exploit this play: https://t.co/GQAko5owkc
Two Washington quarterbacks make this list. https://t.co/v1Tvchw3dk— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) January 18, 2023
61% of the teams that were above average in spending on offense made the playoffs. Whereas only 21% of teams below average in spending made the dance this year.— Steven Patton (@PattonAnalytics) January 17, 2023
The departure of Tyreek from KC was mitigated by their investment in the OL, Kelce and an arsenal of WRs this season. pic.twitter.com/6gr5P5iQy7
Last night's game was the only game of wild-card weekend to go under... and it went under by 0.5 points.— Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) January 17, 2023
Jerry Jones says they are not changing kickers this week. They are sticking with Brett Maher.— Charean Williams (@NFLCharean) January 17, 2023
NFC East has three teams in divisional round, unprecedented since 2002 realignment. https://t.co/d4hzxwB1kW— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 17, 2023
Asked longtime NFL coach and coordinator Jay Gruden what he thought about the much-discussed Kirk Cousins decision on 4th down. pic.twitter.com/bYTxIHiage— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) January 17, 2023
Lamar Jackson for Justin Fields: Who says no?— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) January 17, 2023
"I think he's played his last down with the Ravens." — @GetNickWright pic.twitter.com/CqFjZ1HFl1
Yea Lamar is done with the Ravens pic.twitter.com/8UJT4rSUGa— Barstool DMV (@Barstooldmv) January 17, 2023
On the @PatMcAfeeShow, #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers made his stance clear with the organization pic.twitter.com/v9D67JIF5i— Pro Football Network (@PFN365) January 17, 2023
Commanders maybe the 3rd best spot? Chargers obviously the top, then maybe the Rams but McVay will be play caller. QB questions all over this list too https://t.co/MtXufCxStM— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) January 17, 2023
Brandon Staley, career record: 19-15— Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) January 17, 2023
Rex Ryan, career record: 61-66 https://t.co/0hdPik7EiS
Rooting for the hometown @WashWizards but had to say hi to my friend @StephenCurry30 after the game. pic.twitter.com/kWSj5PeNEO— Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) January 16, 2023
John Wall recounts his trade out of DC and knowing it was happening for a month before it was a done deal starting with a Russell Westbrook DM— Hoop District (@Hoop_District) January 17, 2023
“City mad as shit, they still mad as hell.”❗️https://t.co/Aw9a2k4Uf3
NFL meeting wild card week pic.twitter.com/W4RUHvy2EK— Annie Agar (@AnnieAgar) January 17, 2023
