Washington Commanders request interview with Dolphins Associate Head Coach/RB Coach Eric Studesville

The Washington Commanders have requested another interview for their offensive coordinator job that opened up after the team fired Scott Turner last week. The team confirmed they are interviewing former Head Coach and OC Pat Shurmur today. They have also requested to meet with Miami Dolphins QB Coach/Passing Game coordinator Darell Bevell and reportedly will interview Falcons QB Coach Charles London soon.

John Keim was the first to report the London interview, and he also mentioned a few other names Washington was interested in. Miami Associate Head Coach/RBs Coach Eric Studesville will also get an interview for the OC job. He has been coaching on the offensive side of the ball in the NFL since starting with the Chicago Bears as an offensive quality control coach(1997-8). Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera got his start as a coach with the Bears at the same time, and was a defensive quality control coach for his former team.

Studesville moved up to wide receivers coach and was also an assistant special teams coach with the Bears over the next two seasons(1999-2000). He got his start working with running backs with the New York Giants(2001-03) before moving on to the Buffalo Bills where he held the same title for four years(2004-07). Studesville added the run game coordinator title with the Bills(2008-09). He joined Josh McDaniels staff with the Denver Broncos the following year, and became their interim head coach after McDaniels was fired.

Studesville got his first shot at offensive coordinator with the Broncos after they hired John Fox, and earned a Super Bowl ring in 2015 with Peyton Manning at QB. He has been with the Miami Dolphins since 2017 and has held multiple titles during that 6 year period. He was initially the RB coach/Run game coordinator(2017-20), then Co-offensive coordinator/RB coach(2021), and finally Associate Head Coach/RB coach under new head coach Mike McDaniel.

The Washington Commanders wants to hire an offensive coordinator who can help develop Sam Howell who will be going into his second offseason in the NFL as Washington’s QB1. Ron Rivera also wants to get more out of the running game, which would be Studesville’s biggest asset in the hiring process.