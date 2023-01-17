Washington Commanders will interview Falcons QB Coach Charles London for Offensive Coordinator

The Washington Commanders search for a new offensive coordinator continues and a few new names have been added to list of potential replacements for Scott Turner who was fired last week. Pat Shurmur is a former head coach and offensive coordinator who was named as a coach that would be a candidate for Washington’s open job last week, and John Keim has confirmed that he will meet with Ron Rivera and crew for an interview.

Keim also added a new coach to the interview list, Atlanta Falcons QB Coach Charles London. He will also be meeting with the Tennessee Titans for their open OC job. London has never been an offensive coordinator during his 18 years of coaching in college and the NFL. He had also never held the position of QB coach until new Falcons Head Coach Arthur Smith hired him for that role in 2021. London and Smith were quality control coaches for the Titans for one year together in 2011.

London has spent most of his playing and coaching career dealing with running backs. He was a RB in college at Duke University, and also started coaching there as a graduate assistant in 2004. He has been a RB coach for Duke(2006), Penn State(2012-13), Houston Texans(2014-17), and the Chicago Bears(2018-20). Washington wants to hire an offensive coordinator who can help develop Sam Howell who will be going into his second offseason in the NFL as Washington’s QB1. Ron Rivera also wants to get more out of the running game, which would be London’s biggest asset in the hiring process. London worked with Matt Ryan in his first year as a QB coach and then Marcus Mariota and rookie Desmond Ridder this season.

Not sure yet if Bevell will eventually interview here or not. Another possible wait/see depending on how coaching dominoes fall. Sounds like this will be a patient process. — John Keim (@john_keim) January 17, 2023

John Keim also lists several other candidates that the team would like to interview. He said on his latest podcast that the team had a list of 20 coaches that is now down to 8. Washington already requested an interview with Jim Caldwell that was turned down while he focused on head coaching opportunities. Frank Reich is another former head coach that could get a call if he doesn’t get another chance after being fired by the Colts last year. Keim also mentioned Miami Dolphins QB Coach/Passing Game coordinator Darrell Bevell whose name was linked to the team last night.

One other new name on the list is Miami Associate Head Coach/RBs Coach Eric Studesville. He has been an offensive coordinator for Miami in the past, as well as an interim head coach. Studesville has been involved in coaching running backs in the NFL for the last 12 years. Washington hasn’t officially requested an interview, but that will likely happen soon.